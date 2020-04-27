Food
Get cooking with the American chef in Majorca
This is a cooking video I made for children of all ages. I got a little crazy with some fun thrown in. Cooking has to be fun. Don't you agree? This is a simple Curried Lentils. It is more about the technique than the ingredients. Don't get me wrong. Ingredients are important but what I want to teach in my videos are different techniques to help you become a better chef!
Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.
Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.
Ingredients are important but once you learn technique you can improvise.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.