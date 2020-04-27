This is a cooking video I made for children of all ages. I got a little crazy with some fun thrown in. Cooking has to be fun. Don't you agree? This is a simple Curried Lentils. It is more about the technique than the ingredients. Don't get me wrong. Ingredients are important but what I want to teach in my videos are different techniques to help you become a better chef! 27-04-2020 Youtube: An American Chef In Mallorca

Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.

Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.

Ingredients are important but once you learn technique you can improvise.