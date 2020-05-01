Food
Get cooking with the American chef in Majorca
I live in Spain so I thought it important to start doing some of my cooking videos in Spanish. Plus there are friends in the village where I live asking for videos in Spanish. Vamos a ver cuantos personas va a ver esta video en Español. If I get the same amount of views as in English yo sigo. Si no, no! This recipe is what I think to be the most iconic Spanish dish. More than Paella and more than Gazpacho.
Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.
Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.
Jeff's tries out the Spanish omelette (Tortilla de patatas).
