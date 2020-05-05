Peter at Salon HQ. 04-05-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Monday May 4 saw the opening of some businesses on the island. Following strict rules for hygiene and social distancing local businesses are doing the best they can to get back to work and serve their clients. Hairdressers, personal trainers, doctors, restaurants and other businesses have had a difficult time economically, as have the majority of us, and we have to support them as much as we can. Welcome back everyone, we missed you!

Ian Bonsall, Personal Trainer, Renegade Martial Arts, Palma

VMc: How does it feel to be back at work?

Ian Bonsall: “It feels amazing! Having the opportunity to work with people, see their changes and personally coach is what our little business is about. The opportunity to get back to doing this is just fantastic.”

VMc: What hygiene regulations will you have to follow?

IB: “We are individual appointments only at the moment. No groups. Masks are essential. All equipment used is sanitised before and after the session.”

VMc: How do you think lockdown has affected people?

IB: “Quarantine inevitably has led to a reduction in people’s previous levels of physical activity. This not only affects physical health, but more significantly mental health too. I think many people will have felt very trapped over the past few weeks, and those who participated in a regular pattern of physical activity (gym, running, cycling etc.) previously will have dealt with a huge sense of personal frustration and disempowerment as they could do nothing to change the situation. We’re now in a position to make this change and work with clients to positively influence their goal achievement and personal growth.” Contact Ian on 687354466

Dr Huw Jones, Aesthetic Doctor, HSJ Clinic, Bendinat

VMc: How does it feel to be back at work?

Dr. Jones: “Fantastic! I always knew I enjoyed my work but not this much!”

VMc: How have the new hygiene regulations affected you?

Dr. J: “Being a registered medical facility our routine practice is very hygienic and regulated. The additional instructions are easily added and warranted at this time.”

VMc: What are the biggest challenges you think you will face?

Dr J: “We have spent a long time building our reputation amongst Majorca residents and people visiting from abroad for treatments. I know many residents have been badly affected financially and will have more important considerations and It will take time for our overseas clients to travel confidently. So, now more than ever I think we all need to support local businesses to help each other recover as quickly as possible. It’s so good to be back and see our clients again. Another (and personal) challenge will be trying not to talk too much to clients during their appointments!

VMc: What has been your most popular treatment today?

Dr J: “Botox and medical skin care treatments.”

Call 971 133 849.

Peter Newey, Hairdresser, Salon HQ Santa Ponsa

VMc: How do you feel about being back at work?

Peter Newey: “The biggest part of my job is that I am so social so I have missed that, but I am a workaholic anyway so I am glad to be back at work.”

VMc: How are you finding the new hygiene regulations?

PN: “In a word “Challenging”. We have to wear masks and gloves, and sanitise the areas between clients. We have to work on an “one in, one out” basis so if a client is early for their appointment and there is still a client in the salon, they have to wait outside. BUT we will do it! Cutting hair whilst wearing rubber gloves is a new one though!”

VMc: Which do you think is going to be the hardest to work with, bad box dyes or home haircuts?

PN: “Well, both are horrendous, but colours we can rectify. I would say if someone has lopped a fringe off then there isn’t so much we can do, but we might see some new looks coming out of this!”

Call Peter on 971 680 210 / 659 244 538

AND THERE’S MORE TO COME TOMORROW! LOOK OUT FOR…

Crocodile Properties (971.489.118) in Santa Ponsa. Jonny’s Dhaba will be operating a takeaway and delivery service for Indian food, call 871 23 58 99 to order. Lauren from Shhhh Mallorca (648 713 943) is back doing nails. Annette and Eva Schlomsky from Salón Dude in Illetas reopened on Monday, call them on 971 707 443.

Ruth and Eran from Santosha in Palma are offering a delivery service, contact them on 648 456 789 for their healthy menu and delivery areas. Hairdressers Ralf and Silke Hulser were open and busy in Puerto Andratx at their salon Cap Hair, call them on 971 672 395. Specsavers in Santa Ponsa is now open for limited hours and completely open again next week,call 871 964 331 for an appointment.

Osteopaths Amanda and Joe were back at work today at Care for Health in Puerto Calanova, call 635 870 606. Salon B was open and operating in Portals Nous with owner Tracey Flay booked solidly all day, call 971 676 038. And the Salon Denise team were all masked up and ready to rock as well! Call 971 677 136.

This thankfully is the tip of the iceberg, get in touch with us if your business is open and ready to work, we’d love to hear from you and give you a mention in the paper and online.