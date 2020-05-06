Eggplant Parmesan was one of my favorite dishes that my mom made growing up. The secret is in a great tomato sauce and making sure the eggplant does not get oily. In this video I will teach you the tricks to having your friends saying it is the best Eggplant Parmesan they have eaten in their life! And its 100 percent vegetarian. 06-05-2020 Youtube: An American Chef In Mallorca

Shares:

Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.

Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.

Today we try Eggplant Parmesan. Enjoy!