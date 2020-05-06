Food
Get cooking with the American chef in Majorca
Eggplant Parmesan was one of my favorite dishes that my mom made growing up. The secret is in a great tomato sauce and making sure the eggplant does not get oily. In this video I will teach you the tricks to having your friends saying it is the best Eggplant Parmesan they have eaten in their life! And its 100 percent vegetarian.
Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.
Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.
Today we try Eggplant Parmesan. Enjoy!
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.