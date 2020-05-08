Invasive Halimeda incrassata. 07-05-2020 Enric Ballesteros.

Seaweeds are a key element of our marine ecosystems; a distinctive feature of

our seascapes. They provide food and shelter to several creatures; sequester

carbon and other nutrients; oxygenate coastal waters and neutralize ocean

acidification. Yet they remain as one of the least known elements of our seas.

Let’s learn more about them and some of the species living in the Balearic

waters.

Seaweeds differ from plants in that they don’t have differentiated tissues. Unlike

marine plants like the seagrass Posidonia oceanica, seaweeds do not have

root, stem, leaves, flowers and fruits. Instead they absorb nutrients through their

leaf-like tissues.

Seaweed are mainly found in coastal environments as they need light to

survive. Based on their color they are classified as green, brown and red algae.

Brown and red seaweed have extra pigments allowing them to photosynthesize

at higher water depths.

We can learn lots about the state of marine ecosystems throughout seaweed.

Some green algae like Ulva and Enteromorpha are fast-growers and can sign

an excess of nutrients in water; whereas the presence of brown algae like

Cystoseira is often a good indicator of water quality. Some calcareous red algae

look like stones often referred to as “rhodolith” and form one of the most fragile

and richly diverse marine habitats in Mediterranean waters.

Seaweed species around the Balearic Islands can have a native or

invasive origin. Some common native species include:

• Caulerpa prolifera (green) - found in shallow muddy sediments of less

than 20 m. Present in Pollença, Alcúdia, Portocolom, Fornells, Addaia,

Talamanca and Estany des Peix.

• Cystoseira (brown) - needs good seawater quality to grow and

therefore can serve as a bioindicator. Some of their species contain air vesicles

in their structures that helps them to stand strong currents.

• Coralline algae Phymatholithon, Lithothamnion, Lythophyllum (red) -

found up to 100 m water depth. The carbonates stored in their cell walls gives

them a pink stone-like appearance. They form maërl beds a scenic and rich

habitat protected by law.

Observations of invasive species around the Balearic Islands were reported

more than 30 years ago. Invasive species may arrive in many ways, such as

water filters from some aquariums, ballast water from ships, or transported in

anchors. Rising water temperatures has favored the spread of invasive species.

Some examples of invasive species common in the Balearics include:

• Acrothamnion preissii (red) - of Indo-Pacific origin, filamentous,

colonizes other vegetation by forming dense cotton-like mats, found between

5–70m water depth in all the islands.

• Asparagopsis taxiformis - (red) from west Australia, observed in all

the Balearic islands mostly within 10–30m, low invasive potential.

• Caulerpa cylindracea (green)- from southwest Australia, it has one of

the highest invasive potential of the Balearic Sea, most commonly found within

40–45 m.

• Halimeda incrassata (green) - from the Atlantic and Indo-Pacific

oceans, calcareous, can threaten the native ecosystem, found in southwestern

Mallorca and Cabrera.

• Lophocladia lallemandii (red) - from the Red Sea, found in all islands

up to 25 m.

• Womersleyella setacea (red) - Hawaiian Islands origin, filamentous,

produces biodiversity loss in coralligeneous habitats, found in all the islands

within 25–45 m.

Keeping an eye on the arrival and expansion of invasive seaweed species is

important as they can rapidly transform our marine habitats and have the

potential to have a big impact on fish populations and diversity of species.

Tracking the presence and occurrence of invasive species in Balearic waters is

the aim of “Invasive seaweed” (Algas Invasoras) project of the Marine Citizen

Science platform www.observadoresdelmar.es. Marilles Foundation is working

closely with Observadores del Mar (SeaWatchers) to develop a broad marine

citizen science programme in the Balearics.

Contact: natalia.barrientos@marilles.org