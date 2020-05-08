Food
Get cooking with the American chef in Majorca
This video is in Español. And every Friday I will do a Spanish Dish in Español. Today I show you some of the tricks of making a delicious tasting Paella. Starting off with a good Caldo to a Sofrito. And how to add the finishing touches.
Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.
Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.
Today we try Paella con Calamar y Verduras. Enjoy!
