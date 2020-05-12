The girls at Cocos Deli in Portals village are ready to rock! 11-05-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

Another tentative step towards the “new normal” today as businesses were allowed to push open their doors a little wider and invite some people, one at a time, with their hands cleaned of course, back over the threshold.

I went on a quick scout around Portals whilst my friend Diane Hughes looked around Illetes to see who was open and although you cannot see their smiles every single business owner was beaming from ear to ear.

“I am very happy to be back and cannot wait to see my clients”, said Joanna Young from Studio 3.

I caught Dawna from The Secret Garden as she was setting up for the opening in the afternoon, “I wish you’d come later, I was going to get ready” she said as she dug around in her handbag for her lipstick, but she looks great and so does the garden, even with its current additional decoration of “No entry” zones to maintain social distancing.

Over in Santa Ponsa at Specsavers the optician Andres is already giving eye tests whilst wearing Personal Protective Equipment and shields in between him and his clients.

Whilst I was there another gentleman popped in to collect his repeat contact lens prescription so it was business not quite as normal but the same excellent service.

The sun is shining and the businesses are eager for visitors. So let’s get out if we can and support our local businesses, they need us, and they are doing their very best to keep you, and them safe, as they serve you again.

I’m off for my first coffee in a bar! Can’t wait.