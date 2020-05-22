These Chocolate Chip cookies are a little different than your normal ones because I add less sugar and use maple syrup and molasses instead. Learn to get more creative in the kitchen by learning some simple tricks in the video. 22-05-2020 Youtube: An American Chef In Mallorca

Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.

Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.

Learn how to get creative with Chocolate Chip Cookies. Enjoy!