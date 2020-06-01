Join me as I visit a friends farm here in Mallorca and learn to make his very own creation of a kind of Lobster Bisque. His Gulach De Langosta will soon be a Mallorcan Classic. You will learn very important Mediterranean cooking techniques in this video. 28-05-2020 Youtube: An American Chef In Mallorca

Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.

Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.

Learn how to make Lobster Goulash with a local from Mallorca.

Enjoy!