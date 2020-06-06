The McLeod Burger

Chef Emm Millar. 09-05-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

You know that you have made it when you have a burger named after you! This highest of honours was bestowed upon me by chef Emm Millar who taught many members of the Majorca Mallorca, At Home Together group some delicious, authentic and easy to do recipes during our lockdown. I personally learnt how to make a decent curry (both Indian and Malaysian), how to make Naan bread (much easier than you think) and many other dishes all courtesy of Emm and her enthusiasm to share her knowledge. Emm has been a chef on superyachts for eighteen years and has had a base in Majorca for twelve, but during our lockdown she made a few changes…

Q: Where did you learn to cook?

A: I did my training in Melbourne, Australia under some of the best chefs in the city at the time and have travelled extensively around the world undertaking many courses in different countries.

Q: How did you get on in the lockdown, how did it affect you?

A: I think the feelings I experienced during lockdown will stay with me for a long time and I’m sure there are many of us that feel that way. I felt I was on a constant rollercoaster moving from happy, content and peaceful to deep sadness, tears, anxiety and fatigue. My life has changed immensely! I was extremely fortunate to be living in the country and did not have to feel so trapped as many families must have done, but for me, this period of forced slow down brought with it much reflection and I knew that it was time to be more present at home. So am beginning to work freelance as a medicinal chef and health coach and to work on my online presence through #Thebludoorkitchen on Instagram and Facebook. (You can also contact Emm if you need advice on nutrition and eating for health on 608 844 408).

Q: What are your favourite foods?

A: My favourite styles of cooking are Japanese,Thai, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean. I love food that can be shared on platters and in bowls with great company, music and wine.

Q: What is your life like now? How do you feel about the future?

A: For me the rollercoaster may have slowed but I still experience extreme emotions and am so aware of the suffering that many families are going through here and elsewhere in the world. I pray for community support to continue to help those most affected.

The McLeod Burger

Ingredients

· 1/2 onion chopped

· 1 clove garlic chopped

· 1/2 cup green pepper chopped

· 1/2 cup red pepper chopped

· 1/2 carrot grated

· 1/2 small beetroot grated (optional)

· 1/2 teaspoon each of ground cumin, coriander and turmeric

· 1 teaspoon ground paprika

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

· 1 tin black beans

· 400gm rinsed (or any bean you have in your pantry i.e. red kidney) but black beans are great for you.

· 1 & 1/4 cups cooked chickpeas

· 1 & 1/2 cups cooked brown rice (you can use the pre cooked pots if you like)

· Small amount of chopped green chili

· 1 tablespoon chopped coriander stems

· 1/2 block/50gm grated halloumi or substitute with the cheese of your choice or just omit

· Few tablespoons water

· 2 tablespoons chickpea flour or regular flour, chickpea is wheat free if you need that

Method

Put 2 tablespoons of olive oil into a good sized saute pan and heat gently.

Cook the onions and peppers until they begin to soften.

Add the dried spices, 1/2 teaspoon salt, garlic, carrot and beetroot.

Cook stirring until carrot and beetroot are softened.

Add the chickpeas and beans and stir well.

Add a few tablespoons of water to add some moisture, you are aiming to warm the beans up but not fry them.

Once the beans are warmed through, take them off the heat and leave to cool for a few minutes and then mash them with a pot masher until you get a nice consistency, not totally smooth, you want a bit of texture.

Add the rice, coriander stems, an extra 1/2 teaspoon salt, and the ground black pepper.

Check the consistency and add either one or two tablespoons of chickpea flour or plain flour or flour of your choice to bind the mixture.

Mix gently.

Check the seasonings and add any more salt or pepper as needed.

Finally add 1 tablespoon of chopped coriander leaves.

Divide the mix into 5-6 portions.

Using dampened hands form the mix into burger size patties and place onto a tray lined with greaseproof paper and chill until required.

You can freeze your burgers at this stage and then use them at a later date.

If you are planning to cook your burgers then allow them to chill in the fridge for at least an hour.

When you are ready, heat a nonstick pan and fry the patties until crisp on the outside on both sides. Then place them onto a lined tray and heat through in a medium oven at 170C for twenty minutes.

Slice and toast the buns if you are using them. Dress the buns with the sauces of your choice and build up your burger with salad leaves, tomatoes and onions.

Serve with sweet potato wedges on the side.

(P.S. this burger is so delicious the first time I made it we didn’t get past the mixing stage without eating half of it! It is a great, healthy and tasty take on a veggie burger. Try it and let me know how you get on! Vicki x)