Captain Jonny Greenall, who owns Balearic Helicopters, paid tribute to Spain’s front-line COVID-19 medical staff this week by taking Majorcan nurse Lucia Sesma to the skies as a gesture of thanks to the country’s medics and also to celebrate her birthday.

Lucia has been back home in Majorca on a short visit after having spent the past three months on the front-line in Spain’s first 100 percent COVID hospital in ground zero of the pandemic in Madrid - she returns to COVID duty this week.

Pilot Jonny took Lucia for a flight from Son Bonet, towards the Tramuntana, passing Puigpunyent, down to Peguera, along the coast to Port Vell, in along the hillside over Naburguesa and Son Vida, over Palma and back.

An experience Lucia will never forget and will share with all her colleagues.