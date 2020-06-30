Jambalaya is a popular dish from Louisiana with influences from West Africa, French, Spanish and American Indian. It is a spicy rice dish with veggies, chicken, sausage and shrimp. Similar to a paella. 29-06-2020 Youtube: An American Chef In Mallorca

Shares:

Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.

Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes.

Learn how to make a great Jambalaya.