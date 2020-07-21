Violinist Vasko Vassilev returns to Majorca with a new show. 21-07-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Violinist Vasko Vassilev had such a great reception last time he was in Majorca that he’s coming back.

His new show, ‘Pasión Flamenca’ will be staged at Bellver Castle and features Guitarist, Carlos Llave, Percussionist, Juan Heredia and Víctor Vallejo on piano and trumpet.

The programme features works by Sarasate, Paco de Lucía, Piazzolla, Saint-Saëns and Bizet and the even is being organised by the Associació d’Amics de la Música of the Balearics.

Vasko Vassilev was born in Sofia, Bulgaria, and started learning violin when he was just five years old.

The Bulgarian Government sent him to the Moscow Conservatory to continue his training and from there he went on to the Guildhall School of Music and the Royal College of Music in London.

He’s won a raft of prestigious violin competitions, including the Jacques Thibaud in Paris and the Paganini Competition in Gènova.

Vassilev has been the Concertmaster at the Royal Opera House in London since he was 23 and has been a regular guest Concertmaster at the London Symphony Orchestra, Philharmonia and London Philharmonic Orchestra and others.

He’s performed in more than 20 countries and worked with musicians such as Plácido Domingo, Sting, Ronnie Wood and Erasure during his career.

Vasko Vassilev is the founder of the musical group Laureate and has had an extensive recording career.

The concert takes place on Wednesday, August 5 with a show at 20.00 and a second one at 22.00. Tickets on sale at ticketib.com.