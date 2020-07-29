Aerial view of the Rafa Nadal Academy 2021. 30-10-2019 Rafa Nadal Academy

The Rafa Nadal Academy is the one of the world’s leading centres for tennis, and for British people who go to Spain for sport it is one of the top destinations. There are many reasons why.

Firstly, the Academy has cutting-edge facilities, in keeping with current times, and a technical team which is led by Toni Nadal. Secondly, there is the location - Majorca, an island with an idyllic setting, a Mediterranean climate and ideal terrain for sport. In addition, Majorca’s fascinating cultural heritage, superb gastronomy and outstanding recreational amenities have established the island as one of the world’s foremost sports and holiday destinations.

The project was created by Rafa Nadal in 2016 with the principal aim of providing education through sport and academic programmes which have a positive effect on the personal development and well-rounded education of players, both young and old.

The Academy has cemented its prestige thanks to its annual programme for maximising the potential of each player at a high-performance centre where, from September to June, they can combine tennis with excellence in their studies. The main objective is that students continue their tennis careers, with their training based on the methodology that has taken Rafa to the highest level, while also maintaining their academic studies. This has been the case with young British players such as Max Basing, Barney Fitzpatrick and Oliver Foran, who has graduated this year from the Rafa Nadal International School, which is part of the Academy complex.

Thanks to personalised tennis programmes, it is adults who most benefit from a perfect sporting holiday. The experience at the Rafa Nadal Sports Centre, the sports facility for adults, with 67 spacious rooms, a 3,000 square metre fitness centre, spa, semi-Olympic-sized pool and restaurant, guarantees an unforgettable stay.

The Academy continues to grow. From its inception there were 26 outdoor tennis courts and one indoor court. Expansion this year will include the construction of a multipurpose pavilion that will house three fast-surface courts and seven semi-covered clay courts. These will make it possible to offer optimal service to players if the weather makes it difficult to play outdoors.

In response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 health crisis, the Rafa Nadal Academy has become a model of security, confidence and well-being. The implementation of protocols has served as an example at national and international levels and has ensured that everyone can play safely.

More information: www.rafanadalacademy.com

email - sales@rafanadalacademy.com phone - 0034 971 845 022