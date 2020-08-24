Lifestyle
What's on in Majorca 25-30 August
Tuesday, 25 August
Sa Pobla. 22.00: Sa Pobla Jazz Festival - Blues Beer Band. Parc de Can Cirera Prim. Five euros donation. ticketib.com.
Wednesday, 26 August
Alcudia. 19.30: Choral concert - Bill Harmonia. Can Torro Library courtyard, C. Serra. Free.
Alcudia. 22.00: Alcudia Clarinet Festival - Victor de la Rosa and Cuarteto Gerhard. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Twelve euros (ten euros in advance).
Cala Sant Vicenç. 20.00: Musica Desconfinada. Cala Barques.
Palma. 19.00: Street Music Palma - for ages 14 to 30. On Dalt Murada, Parc de la Mar. Free; bookings through equipdinamo.cat or WhatsApp 630 877 610.
Palma. 20.00: Rosas - Belgian dance company. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com.
Palma. 21.00: Joan Martorell - tribute to Guillem d'Efak. Bellver Castle. 15 euros. ticketib.com.
Palma. 21.00: Palma Flamenco - flamenco show and samplings of Majorcan products. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. 27 euros. palmaflamenco.es.
Pollensa. 20.00: Musica Desconfinada. Plaça Almoina and Via Argentina.
Puerto Pollensa. 20.00: Musica Desconfinada. On the pier.
Thursday, 27 August
Andratx. 22.00: Joana Gomila, Laia Vallés (experimental folk). Son Mas Cloister. Five euros. Tickets from Casal Can Riera.
Bunyola. 21.00: Kunfusion (flamenco fusion). Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.
Cala Sant Vicenç. 21.00: The Swing Cats. Cala Molins. Free; invitation tickets from ticketib.com.
Campanet. 20.30: Paolo Amedeo Corzani (piano; classical). At the church. Free; invitation tickets from the town hall.
Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Piano series (performers not named on website). Son Marroig. 20 euros. dimf.com.
Magalluf. 20.00: Mallorca Live Festival Summer Edition - Carlos Sadness (Spanish singer-songwriter) and support. Old Aquapark. 24 euros. mallorcalivefestival.com.
Palma. 20.00: Rosas - Belgian dance company. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com.
Palma. 20.30: Regina Laza (violin), Magi Garcias (piano); works by Brahms. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textíl 9. Ten euros; tickets from Musicasa Consevatori.
Friday, 28 August
Alcudia. 22.00: Alcudia Clarinet Festival - Recital for clarinet and piano; Ana Lladó and Claudia Céspedes (clarinets), Pedro Aguiló (piano); Chopin, Schumann and others. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Pay as you wish.
Cala Sant Vicenç. 20.00: Musica Desconfinada. Cala Molins.
Magalluf. 20.00: Mallorca Live Festival Summer Edition - Xoel López (Spanish rock) and support. Old Aquapark. 24 euros. mallorcalivefestival.com.
Palma. 20.00: Fila U, Festival of Summer - Ainhoa Arteta (soprano), Teatre Principal choir; selection of arias. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com.
Palma. 20.30: Daniel Higiénico - singer/monologues. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. 12 euros. Bookings: 971 727 166 / WhatsApp 628 215 721.
Palma. 21.30: Joji Hattori (violin), Saskia Giorgini (piano); Beethoven, Kreisler, Mendelssohn. Bellver Castle. 20 euros. ticketib.com.
Pollensa. 20.00: Musica Desconfinada. Plaça Major, Plaça Seglars.
Port Adriano. Silvia Pérez Cruz (vocals) and Marco Mezquida (piano). 36 euros. portadriano.com / mallorcatickets.com.
Puerto Pollensa. 20.00: Musica Desconfinada. Plaça Miquel Capllonch, Passeig Anglada Camarassa (by Sis Pins Hotel).
Puerto Soller. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana - classical treatment of The Beatles and others. Museu del Mar. 15 euros.
Saturday, 29 August
Alcudia. 21.00: Circaire - Ex-libris. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros. 22.00: Circaire - Rubi y Los Lingotes. Pont Vila Roja amphitheatre. Three euros. circaire.com / ticketib.com.
Campanet. 22.30: Suu (Susana Ventura; Catalan rock singer). By the sports pavilion. 20 euros; 15 euros in advance. Tickets from the town hall or online - eventbrite.es.
Magalluf. 20.00: Mallorca Live Festival Summer Edition - Morodo (Spanish reggae, rap) and support. Old Aquapark. 24 euros. mallorcalivefestival.com.
Marratxi. 21.00: Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano). Museu del Fang, Sa Cabaneta. Free.
Palma. 20.30: Daniel Higiénico - singer/monologues. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. 12 euros. Bookings: 971 727 166 / WhatsApp 628 215 721.
Palma. 20.30: Alex Duato (jazz piano). Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textíl 9. Ten euros; tickets from Musicasa Consevatori.
Palma. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana - classical treatment of The Beatles and others. Sant Francesc Cloister, Plaça Sant Francesc. 15 euros.
Palma. 21.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Luis Correa (cello), Elisabeth Romero (violin), Enrique Sánchez (flute); Bach. Bellver Castle. 20 euros. ticketib.com.
Pollensa. 22.00: Pollensa Festival - Il Giardino Armonico (eight-piece chamber ensemble) - "Venezia"; Castello, Merula, Vivaldi. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 20-25-30 euros. festivalpollenca.com.
Porreres. 20.30: Rodrigo Perez Vila (saxophone), Alfredo Oyágüez (piano); Gershwin, Piazzolla and others. Sa Bassa Rotja, Cami Sa Pedrera. 20 euros. dimf.com.
Port Adriano. Pablo López (pianist, singer). 40 euros. portadriano.com / mallorcatickets.com.
Puerto Pollensa. 18.00: Circus - Espera. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.
Sunday, 30 August
Alcudia. 20.00: Circaire - Espera. Pont Vila Roja amphitheatre. Three euros. circaire.com / ticketib.com.
Alcudia. 22.00: Alcudia Clarinet Festival - Recital by students. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free; invitations from the auditorium.
Andratx. 22.00: Cristina Van Roy (soprano), Pablo López (tenor), Jesús López (piano). Son Mas Cloister. Free. More information - 971 628 018; cultura@andratx.cat.
Palma. 20.00: Juan Perro - rock, R&B, soul. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.
Pollensa. 19.00: José Manuel Álvarez (violin), Andreu Riera (piano). At the church. Free.
