This Monday, September 14th, Boris Nowalski, founder of Mallorca Open Swim, swam across the channel from Minorca to Majorca, a distance of almost 40 km, in 11 hours and 05 min.

Nowalski sums up the experience as an excellent crossing with very favorable weather. The departure from Minorca, from Cap d’Artrutx, was marked by a spectacular sunrise, but also by the presence of remains of thaliaceans that sting when in contact with skin. Once they disappeared, Boris managed to achieve a good swimming rhythm which was combined with a planned meal plan scheduled for every hour and provided from a kayak and safety boat.

During Boris’s experience of swimming in Majorca for the last 20 years, he has observed a decreasing amount of fish in the sea. He finds that there is less posidonia and that the amount of plastic pollution is increasing with each year. This is why Boris decided to contact Save The Med and, through his challenge, make people aware of the urgency to protect the Mediterranean Sea.

This was his first solidarity swim and it exceeded his previous personal record of 8 hours. When he reached Cap de Freu, the excitement of being cheered on by the whole family, his friends and the Save The Med team helped him finish the last stretch with joy and pride. “These things have to be done, because they make you feel alive!” he said.

The Costa Rican thanked Pere Galiana, his training partner and fundamental support, the Kayaker Joan Márquez, the Pachira boat, Guillem and Marc, Tita LLorenç and Siscu from the Menorca Channel Swimming Association, BookMeBoats who transported the family and friends to the arrival point, the Wikiki restaurant, the Save The Med team and of course to all the individuals and companies that have contributed to the cause.

Boris goal is to raise a total of 20.000€ for Save The Med’s work and he is almost there, having more than 16.000€ already donated or committed. Many donors have made their contributions through the digital platform, Ihelp.org: Cruce a nado de Menorca a Mallorca, where donations can be made until November 1st.

Committed sponsors also include CaixaBank, through its Social Action, and the “la Caixa” Foundation, who have made a donation to support the educational project ‘Dos Manos’ and the real estate agency Inmobilaria Palmer as well as private persons from abroad.

If you believe in the cause and have the ability to support Boris in reaching his final goal, please consider making a donation.

Since march 2020, almost 900 students signed up to Save The Med’s popular Dos Manos Schools Programme, which teaches them about the marine environment, engages them in citizen science surveys on plastic pollution and encourages them to develop projects to reduce the use of single use plastic, were affected by the confinement resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

To ensure easy, flexible and safe participation in the programme during the new school year STM’s education team have adapted the programme and are, starting next week, offering it in four versions: presential, semi-presential, digital with STM educators or digital independent.

“This is a period of great uncertainty.This adaptation allows teachers to enrol their groups in the program and, as the agreed date for the activities approaches, they can choose the best fitting modality without having to worry about cancellations due to changes in laws and regulations.” - Ana Trias, coordinator of the Dos Manos school programme.

Interested schools can find more information on www.savethemed.org and contact ana@savethemed.org to for questions and sign ups.