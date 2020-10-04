Shares:

All the time that my husband and I have been on the island of Majorca we have lived in the Andratx area. We’ve shuttled back and forth to Palma thousands of times and we know the SW corner pretty well. But like a lot of people who live and work here, we don’t tend to get the chance to visit other parts of the island for any length of time. Yes we go for a walk or to attend an event, cover a story or go for a job photographing a house, but to spend more than a day in another area is rare.

My dad when he was alive would complain about having to schlepp to Palma from Andratx as if it were an epic journey of which he would prefer not to undertake, this came from a man who had spent all of his adult life commuting for two hours a day. “Islanditis” is the common name for this affliction, you may have heard of it, or even occasionally suffered from it yourself. Feeling the strong need to do something different and be somewhere fresh after so many months of either being locked in our own home, or keeping our heads down and working hard, my husband Oliver and I had spoken about staying in a hotel but never seemed to be able to find the right time to do it. But with our daughter’s fifteenth birthday on the horizon and the summer almost at an end, I knew we had to do something that all of us would enjoy but that we could still afford. Where could we go I thought that we hadn’t really spent much time in and where we would feel as if we had actually GONE somewhere? After a search for a nice looking villa which would be big enough for the family but we could still afford the decision was made: Pollensa.

To ensure that our daughter, La Gidg, had fun we invited three of her friends to come with us, Lucia, Carlotta and Alba. I decided that some healthy outdoor activities, some eating out, and some in the villa treats would make a really nice weekend.

First off was a surprise visit from Millie, who came to do the four teenagers’ make up (0034 642 748 663) they were thrilled and she did a great job. Then, based on several recommendations on Facebook I had booked for a birthday dinner at Moll de Bellagio (0034 971 86 82 05), an Italian restaurant in the Port of Pollensa. Andrea, the owner, was extremely attentive and took care of us very well, even going to the effort of decorating the table before hand and organising a birthday cake. The food (we all devoured pizzas, but I would like to try the handmade pasta another time) was excellent.

The following day I dragged the teenagers out for a walk along Cami Boquer, before we were visited by two mobile beauty therapists, Michelle and Hannah (39degreesnorthbeauty@gmail.com).

Hannah had the four teens for manicures and pedicures, whilst I finally got some time off and a massage and facial from Michelle. It was lovely, the height of luxury in my opinion! Meanwhile Oliver was out all day on a bike rented from the OQ Service Course shop in Port Pollensa, courtesy of the one and only Ottilie Quince. (https://oqservicecourse.com) I’ve written about Ottilie before, she holds several world championship titles as a cyclist and is a passionate ambassador for the sport.

Oliver, who is a committee member for the Senses Six Points Challenge which is a cycling event organised to raise money for charities on the island, spent the day cycling around the north of the island. In the evening we had a BBQ at the house and just enjoyed our space and the lovely garden.

The following day the weather took a turn for the worst, it was windy and rainy, not conducive to the cycling activity I had planned for the teens. Oh boy, they sighed, what a shame we can’t do that. Instead we took them to the old town of Pollensa and let them loose in the market with a few euros before returning the three guests to their parents in Palma.

As the weather calmed down so my thoughts turned back to the original plan to cycle from Pollensa to Alcudia and we returned to Pollensa to collect some bikes from www.proamcyclehire.com It’s not a long or difficult ride from Port Pollensa to Alcudia, it is quite flat but the headwind slowed us down a little.

A pitstop in the old town for a really nice lunch of goat cheese salad, tumbet, and vegetable pa’amb oli at Restaurant Can Polit and then a ride back to the Port was just perfect. Our final jaunt before returning to our lovely villa was a drive up to Cap de Formentor to see the sunset and the views, which are quite stunning. We really live in the most extraordinarily beautiful place.

I would have loved to have had the time to stay for longer than the weekend. Miquel (+34 653 75 44 47), the owner of the villa told me that his season had been completely booked out at the beginning of the year, but COVID-19 had wiped out this year’s business and he was happy to have had us for the few days we were able to stay.

Perhaps we will be able to go back at some point this winter, it looked like a great place to spend some cosy winter nights cuddled up in front of the fire.

This weekend got us thinking, where else could we go on the island where we could really relax, get some quality family time and enjoy the natural beauty and excellent restaurants that our island has to offer? Where else would you suggest we try to have a staycation in Majorca? Let me know, by emailing majorcamallorcapodcast@gmail.com I’d love to hear from you. Perhaps a stay at Lluc Monastery could be next…