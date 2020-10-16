Food & Fosh
Chinese style chilli-spare ribs
Here is a third recipe by Marc Fosh to try with chilies during these cold days now.
INGREDIENTS
Serves 6
· 1kg pork spare ribs
· 2 green chillies, deseeded & chopped
· 1litre chicken stock
· 1tbsp. Brown sugar
· 100ml rice wine vinegar
· 4tbsp. Soy sauce
· 2tbsp. Chilli bean sauce
· 2tbsp. Black bean sauce
· 3tbsp. Hoisin sauce
· 1tbsp. Tomato puree
· 2tbsp. Cornflour
· 3 crushed garlic cloves
· 1tbsp Chopped fresh ginger
Method
Place the ribs in a large bowl and dust them lightly with seasoned flour. Fry the ribs in hot oil for about 2-3 minutes and drain well to remove the excess oil. Bring the chicken stock to the boil in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan. Dissolve the cornflour in a little cold water and whisk in to the boiling stock. Add the rest of the ingredients and turn down the heat to a gentle simmer. Add the ribs and cook for 45 minutes until tender. Remove from the heat and leave to cool in the liquid.
To serve:
Remove the ribs from the sauce and roast the ribs in a hot oven for 10-12 minutes until crisp. Serve with a big green salad and plum sauce for dipping.
