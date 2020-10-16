Chinese style chilli-spare ribs. 16-10-2020 Marc Fosh

Here is a third recipe by Marc Fosh to try with chilies during these cold days now.

INGREDIENTS

Serves 6

· 1kg pork spare ribs

· 2 green chillies, deseeded & chopped

· 1litre chicken stock

· 1tbsp. Brown sugar

· 100ml rice wine vinegar

· 4tbsp. Soy sauce

· 2tbsp. Chilli bean sauce

· 2tbsp. Black bean sauce

· 3tbsp. Hoisin sauce

· 1tbsp. Tomato puree

· 2tbsp. Cornflour

· 3 crushed garlic cloves

· 1tbsp Chopped fresh ginger

Method

Place the ribs in a large bowl and dust them lightly with seasoned flour. Fry the ribs in hot oil for about 2-3 minutes and drain well to remove the excess oil. Bring the chicken stock to the boil in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan. Dissolve the cornflour in a little cold water and whisk in to the boiling stock. Add the rest of the ingredients and turn down the heat to a gentle simmer. Add the ribs and cook for 45 minutes until tender. Remove from the heat and leave to cool in the liquid.

To serve:

Remove the ribs from the sauce and roast the ribs in a hot oven for 10-12 minutes until crisp. Serve with a big green salad and plum sauce for dipping.

