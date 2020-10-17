Shares:

Save The Med has been selected as one of 5 organisations that COULD receive a funding grant from the European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA) for their Education, Awareness and Clean up projects. To be selected the team needs as many people as possible to vote for the Dos Manos project and to help share this information!

Amazing projects from all over the world have been nominated. If you value Save The Med’s work, please visit EOCAs website (https://www.outdoorconservation.eu/project-info.cfm?pageid=19) and select the Marine category to cast your vote! One vote per device per category (Land, Freshwater, Marine) can be placed before noon on Thursday 22nd of October. To learn more about EOCA visit www.outdoorconservation.eu.

Please also consider if you can help share this information on your social media, among your friends, colleagues, employees or anyone else that you can think of who would be happy to support Mediterranean marine regeneration!

The most exciting summer to date!

· When the COVID-19 crisis began and our team was preparing for the challenges that we will likely face over the next few years, we all agreed on one thing: For as long as we are able and with whatever means we have, we are going to give all that we can to come out of this crisis having taken big steps forward for the regeneration of the Mediterranean Sea. Because if anything, the COVID-19 crisis reminded us that redefining the way humans relate to the environment is more important now than ever. With this positive attitude, much hard work and some luck, we have had what is probably our most exciting summer to date. Find a brief summary of the newsletter here and contact mari@savethemed.org if you want to access the full version!

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs)

· As part of our work to help improve the design and management of marine protected areas, conducted in conversations with the government and stakeholders, we actively work to involve local communities in the protection of MPAs. This summer the community leadership project “Discover Your MPA Sa Dragonera” has exhibited the Dragonera Blava exposition in Sant Elm, S’Arracó and Port Adriano, launched the @XarxaDragoneraBlava (The Dragonera Network) on Instagram and organised guided tours on Dragonera Island, stakeholder meetings and creative workshops for children.

Expeditions at sea

· During our scientific expeditions we:

- found and rescued five turtles entangled in Ghost FADs. Once recovered in the Palma Aquarium rescue center for marine animals, we tagged two of them (Gloria and Thunderbird) and helped release them.

- tagged two Spinetail Devil rays (Mobula mobular and are excitedly waiting to receive data from these tags, which will be an important contribution to the protection of the species.

- Obtained photo ID of sperm whales and Risso’s dolphins and recorded sightings of other dolphin species, marine birds, sunfish, tuna, swordfish and loggerhead turtles.

- surveyed and removed microplastics, floating macroplastics, ghost FADs and large amounts of illegal fishing gear.

- recorded human activities at sea.

- discovered a wide, unknown underwater desert in the Cabrera Archipelago National Park, which is now being investigated by collaborating scientists to evaluate its potential for regeneration.

We were joined onboard by 31 volunteers, 7 Changemaker students with 1 teacher and would like to thank everyone who helped make this such a spectacular summer!

The Med Ghost FAD project

· In July we publicly launched the MED GHOST FADS project through its own website www.ghostfads.org. Collaboration agreements were signed with the Ports Authority of the Balearic Government (Ports IB), the National Port Authority (Ports de Balears) and the Balearic Islands Fisheries Association and with Fundación Palma Aquarium. Through the website, boat owners and captains are signing up to the “Ghost FAD fleet” and helping to remove ghost gear while contributing data on their findings to STM.

Dos Manos Schools Programme

· For this school year, we have adapted the Dos Manos School Programme content to all potential scenarios that might come into place during this school year and already have over 1000 students signed up with limited availability. Contact ana@savethemed.org for information and sign ups!

The Changemakers Project

· We had a fantastic time at sea together with the Changemakers of 2020. See some of the highlights in our video on YouTube!

Plastic Free Balearics

· During the last months the Plastic free Balearic team have worked on the development of a digital registration platform, conducted an analysis of data capture models and designed a strategy for the communication of good practices in the tourism sector in collaboration with Futouris. The team has collaborated with Inédit Innova on the improvements to the Single Use Plastic Index (SUPI) and won the BeMed call, through a proposal made together with Ibiza Preservation Foundation, with the aim of creating a pioneering certification for the Balearic Islands’ tourism industry!

New campaign about to be launched!

· The current crisis that we are all navigating through has the potential to teach us so much about the way humans exist in this world and could, if we decide to embrace the lessons learned, pave the path towards a regenerative future. Throughout the summer we have spoken with experts on a variety of topics such as economy, climate change, education, agriculture, regenerative community design and much more, to find out how we can all help regenerate the Balearic Islands and make them more resilient in times of crisis. Stay tuned to take part in this new and exciting campaign!