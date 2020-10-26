Sweeney Todd en el Auditorium de Palma. 17-02-2020 Youtube: Auditorium de Palma

Tuesday, 27 October

Palma. 19.00: Marisa Martins (mezzosoprano), Josep Surinyac (piano); Bernstein, Satie and others. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. 15 euros (7.50 euros for CaixaBank clients).

Wednesday, 28 October

Manacor. 19.30: Apoptosi - music, drama and projections; the theme is social and ecological crisis in Majorca. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 12 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Thursday, 29 October

Palma. 20.00: Trotsky Experience Jazz Group. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Ten euros. palmacultura.net.

Friday, 30 October

Manacor. 21.30: Manacor Cycle of Music - GBS Organ Trio. Rambla Rei en Jaume marquee. Free. Tickets from mallorcatickets.com.

Palma. 18.00: Magi Garcias (piano); Beethoven Sonata 31, Ravel Tambeau de Couperan. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Ten euros. palmacultura.net.

Palma. 19.30: SimfoVents Palma. Conservatory Auditorium, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free; invitations through bbmp@palma.cat or by phone, 971 225 900.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Beethoven Symphonies No. 7 and No. 8. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35 euros. truiteatre.es / tickets.janto.es.

Palma. 20.00: Estados de Ánimo - tribute to El Canto del Loco (pop-rock band). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Jaume Tugores (guitar concert). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Fifteen euros. palmacultura.net.

Palma. 22.00: This Is It - Tribute to Michael Jackson. Sala Dante, Camí Jesús 54. 12 euros.

Pollensa. 20.00: Beethoven - BTHVN Festival 2020. Cuarteto Quiroga - Aitor Hevia and Cibran Sierra (violins), Josep Puchaes (viola), Helena Poggio (cello). Beethoven String Quartets 15 and 16. Monti-Sion Church. Rearranged from 10 October. bthvnmallorca2020.com.

Saturday, 31 October

Cala Millor. 20.00: Don Quijote (flamenco ballet). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 12 euros. ticketib.com / samaniga.es.

Llubi. 19.30: Oliver Charlier (violin) and the Majorca Chamber Orchestra; works by Bach. Llubi Theatre, C. Ampla 1.

Manacor. 19.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Beethoven Symphonies No. 7 and No. 8. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 15 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Manacor. 19.30: Manacor Cycle of Music - Saxophobia Funk Project. Rambla Rei en Jaume marquee. Free. Tickets from mallorcatickets.com.

Palma. 19.30: Sweeney Todd (musical). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Suasi i Els Electrodomèstics (pop-rock). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Fifteen euros. palmacultura.net.

Sunday, 1 November

Bunyola. 18.30: Bunyola Festival of Music - Miquel Brunet (piano), Eduard Riera (violin, percussion), Biel Majoral (words). Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Five / ten euros.

Manacor. 19.00: Oliver Charlier (violin) and the Majorca Chamber Orchestra; works by Bach. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Church, Plaça Convent.

Palma. 19.30: Sweeney Todd (musical). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.