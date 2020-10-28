Bodegas Vi Rei. 16-08-2019 Xisco Kamal

In the south of Majorca, surrounded by garrigue and scrub and with the sea in the background, is one of the largest bodegas on the island: Vi Rei, which is regulated by the Pla i Llevant Mallorca DO Designation of Origin. Occupying over 200 hectares in Llucmajor, Sa Bassa Plana finca is where a Majorcan businessman originally from Binissalem, Miquel Pascual, started an ambitious wine project. He adapted the terroir, working conscientiously on the preparation of soil on one hundred hectares and planting a vineyard where once upon a time the first settlers in Majorca may well have done.

Predominating in this young and vigorous vineyard, which was planted in 2012, are local grape varieties. Of white grapes, there are Prensal Blanc, Giró Ros, Sauvignon Blanc and Malvasia. And the reds: Manto Negro, Callet, Merlot, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon. Some twenty specialities are currently bottled - from wines of the year to monovarietal white wines with sensational balance and red wines, with special attention paid to their ageing in French and American oak barrels. The wines are obtaining important awards at prestigious international competitions on an annual basis.

For this fortnight, Majorca Daily Bulletin readers have the opportunity - at a price of 44.50 euros - to purchase a case of six bottles from Bodegas Vi Rei. And as a gift, there are two 250 ml bottles of Extra Virgin Oil (DO Oli de Mallorca). This case offers the chance to discover the diversity and quality of these wines. There are three bottles of white: Vi Rei Giró Ros 2018, Vi Rei Prensal Blanc 2019 and Vi Rei Chardonnay 2019; a bottle of red, Vi Rei Merlot, and two more bottles of Vi Rei Barrica (2016 y 2017) red. The mechanism to confirm purchase of this case with home delivery is as simple as sending a WhatsApp to 645 852 817, indicating your address and contact information.

You can also pay a visit, as Vi Rei offers guided tours of the vineyard and the winery, which allows you to see all the vinification processes - from the fermentation room to the barrel park and the bottling. In the spacious visitors’ room, you can top this off by tasting the range of wines, which are accompanied by tasty local products. All in all, a few hours of enjoyment and learning about the fascinating world of wine.

The winery is characterised by impressive workmanship. It is architecturally integrated into the land that surrounds the vineyards. State-of-the-art technology is used for controlling the fermentation, maturation, ageing and bottling processes. Evgenia Kazachkova, always attentive to visitors, runs the winery, and Silvia Lázaro is the winemaker who heads the technical team. Bodegas Vi Rei has spacious rooms for holding events as well as a small and charming hotel in the grounds of the estate, which is the ideal location for a quiet family holiday as you are surrounded by nature and have great opportunities for cycling and hiking.

The care of the vineyards and the attention paid to processes such as pruning and harvesting ensure the right results for wines that reflect the character of the land and the proximity of the sea.

The wines of the promotion

The whites:

· Vi Rei Giró Ros 2018. A monovarietal of the local Giró Ros variety. Intense straw colour. Fruity aromas with light citrus touches. On the palate it is fresh and silky with a pleasant and elegant finish.

· Vi Rei Prensal Blanc 2019. Monovarietal of this popular local variety. Straw yellow, clean and bright. A wide range of citrus aromas. Mild, fruity and refreshing. A Majorcan classic.

· Vi Rei Chardonnay 2019. Pale yellow with golden reflections. Aromas of apple and quince and a touch of tropical fruits such as pineapple and plantain. Very balanced on the palate, with a wide variety of nuances.

The reds:

· Vi Rei Merlot. Monovarietal Merlot. Very intense, deep and bright ruby colour. Aromas of berries and cherry. In the mouth it is sweet and voluminous. An acid but refreshing touch with a long finish.

· Vi Rei Barraca 2016 and 2017. Wide coupage. Cherry red colour with violet reflections. Aromas of fruits and flowers. Silky on the palate with well-integrated and slightly astringent acidity. Long, pleasant and enduring finish.

Bodegas Vi Rei

Crta. Cap Blanc km 25, Llucmajor

www.bodegasvirei.com.