Fillet of cod in a black olive crust with chorizo and white beans. 29-10-2020 Marc Fosh

By Marc Fosh

Here is a second recipe made with olives by our British Chef and Michelin Star in Mallorca.

Fillet of Cod in a black olive crust with chorizo and white beans

INGREDIENTS

Serves 6

· 6 x 150g fillets of cod, skinned

· 12 thin slices of chorizo

Black olive crust:

· 200g black olives (stoned)

· 2 garlic cloves (peeled and chopped)

· 25g sun-dried tomatoes

· 50ml olive oil

· 30g breadcrumbs

· Ground black pepper

White bean stew:

· 200g dried white beans

· 1 medium onion (finely chopped)

· 2 crushed garlic cloves

· 2 plum tomatoes, skinned & chopped

· 50ml olive oil

· 1tsp saffron

· 400ml fish stock

· 2tbsp chopped parsley

· 2 bay leaves

· Sprig of fresh thyme

· Seasoning

To make the crust:

Place all the ingredients in a liquidizer and blend to a puree. Place a spoonful of black olive puree on the top of the cod fillets. Using a palette knife, smooth over to form a thin layer of crust. Reserve in the fridge until needed. Place the white beans, chopped tomatoes, garlic cloves, bay leaves, saffron and fresh thyme in a large saucepan and cover them with fish stock. Bring slowly to the boil, cover with a lid and cook slowly for 30-40 minutes. Add a little more water when necessary and remove any scum that rises to the surface. When the beans are soft, remove the beans from the heat and stir in the olive oil and chopped parsley. Season to taste.

To serve:

Place the cod fillets under a hot grill and cook for 6-8 minutes until just cooked. Place a couple of large spoonfuls of the white beans in the centre of 6 of warm soup bowls. Place the cod fillets on top and garnish with chorizo slices and fresh herbs. Serve immediately.

