Our visit today took to the village of Valldemossa. 30-10-2020

Don't know what to do this weekend? Have you ever been to the lovely village of Valldemossa?

It is in the Tramuntana mountain range that runs along the west coast of Majorca. The village was very quiet on this occasion due to the lack of tourists, who would normally be visiting at this time of the year.

While many shops and cafes were open, the monastery, where Chopin stayed in 1838-39, was closed to the public. Walking through the empty streets, and surveying the magnificent views, made the trip well worthwhile.