Official trailer of the ballet The Lady with the Camellias (La dama de las camelias). 08-10-2020 Youtube: Lighthouse Distribution

Shares:

Tuesday, 3 November

Santanyi. From 10.00 to 12.30: Guided Walking Tour "Natural Park of Mondragó". Meeting point at the Information Centre of Ses Fonts de n'Alis. Registration 971 181 022. Free.

Wednesday, 4 November

Palma. 10.30 (Catalan) and 12.00 (Spanish): Guided visit "Temperory exhibition of the MASM (Museum of Sacred Art of Mallorca) at Palma's Cathedral. Tickets 5 euros at https://cateraldemallorca.org

Palma. 18.00: Simfovents and Xanguito - rhythm music. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Santanyi. From 10.00 to 12.30: Guided Walking Tour "Natural Park of Mondragó". Meeting point at the Information Centre of Ses Fonts de n'Alis. Registration 971 181 022. Free.

Thursday, 5 November

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Frank Peter Zimmerman (violin); Beethoven Symphony No. 6, Mendelssohn Violin Concerto. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma. 18.00: Ballet session: The Lady with the Camellias (La dama de las camelias) by the Bolschoi Ballet screening at Ocimax Aficine in Palma. Duration 170 minutes. Watch video above.



Friday, 6 November

Buger. 20.00: International Composers Encounter - Duo Arcadia (guitars). Fundació ACA, C. Major.

Manacor. 21.30: Manacor Cycle of Music - Tom Trovador (pop-folk). Rambla Rei en Jaume marquee. Free. Tickets from mallorcatickets.com.

Palma. 19.00: Litore Quartet (four saxophones); Gershwin and others. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Vilafranca. 17.00 and 19.30: FIET 20 - 18th Children's and Youth Theatre Fair of the Balearic Islands. "Joana E" at the theatre. Tickets 6 euros at www.ticketib.com.

Saturday, 7 November

Palma. 20.00: Ars Musicae - dance and opera (Molière and Lully). Puríssima Concepció Church and Monastery, C. Concepció 7. Free. palmacultura.cat / ticketib.com.

Sunday, 8 November

Manacor. 19.30: Manacor Cycle of Music - Anna & The Groovie Boys (jazz). Rambla Rei en Jaume marquee. Free. Tickets from mallorcatickets.com.

Palma. 21.30: Tribute to Sabina and Serrat - Dos Pájaros a Tiro. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 18-20 euros.

Thursday,12 November

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Selection of Beethoven Overtures: Symphony No. 2, Corolian Overture, Leonore Overture No. 3, Consecration of the House. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. teatreprincipal.com.