Local events
What's On this week on Mallorca
Official trailer of the ballet The Lady with the Camellias (La dama de las camelias).
Tuesday, 3 November
Santanyi. From 10.00 to 12.30: Guided Walking Tour "Natural Park of Mondragó". Meeting point at the Information Centre of Ses Fonts de n'Alis. Registration 971 181 022. Free.
Wednesday, 4 November
Palma. 10.30 (Catalan) and 12.00 (Spanish): Guided visit "Temperory exhibition of the MASM (Museum of Sacred Art of Mallorca) at Palma's Cathedral. Tickets 5 euros at https://cateraldemallorca.org
Palma. 18.00: Simfovents and Xanguito - rhythm music. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free. palmacultura.cat.
Santanyi. From 10.00 to 12.30: Guided Walking Tour "Natural Park of Mondragó". Meeting point at the Information Centre of Ses Fonts de n'Alis. Registration 971 181 022. Free.
Thursday, 5 November
Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Frank Peter Zimmerman (violin); Beethoven Symphony No. 6, Mendelssohn Violin Concerto. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35 euros. truiteatre.es.
Palma. 18.00: Ballet session: The Lady with the Camellias (La dama de las camelias) by the Bolschoi Ballet screening at Ocimax Aficine in Palma. Duration 170 minutes. Watch video above.
Friday, 6 November
Buger. 20.00: International Composers Encounter - Duo Arcadia (guitars). Fundació ACA, C. Major.
Manacor. 21.30: Manacor Cycle of Music - Tom Trovador (pop-folk). Rambla Rei en Jaume marquee. Free. Tickets from mallorcatickets.com.
Palma. 19.00: Litore Quartet (four saxophones); Gershwin and others. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.
Vilafranca. 17.00 and 19.30: FIET 20 - 18th Children's and Youth Theatre Fair of the Balearic Islands. "Joana E" at the theatre. Tickets 6 euros at www.ticketib.com.
Saturday, 7 November
Palma. 20.00: Ars Musicae - dance and opera (Molière and Lully). Puríssima Concepció Church and Monastery, C. Concepció 7. Free. palmacultura.cat / ticketib.com.
Sunday, 8 November
Manacor. 19.30: Manacor Cycle of Music - Anna & The Groovie Boys (jazz). Rambla Rei en Jaume marquee. Free. Tickets from mallorcatickets.com.
Palma. 21.30: Tribute to Sabina and Serrat - Dos Pájaros a Tiro. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 18-20 euros.
Thursday,12 November
Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Selection of Beethoven Overtures: Symphony No. 2, Corolian Overture, Leonore Overture No. 3, Consecration of the House. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. teatreprincipal.com.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.