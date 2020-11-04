Gambas con gabardina. 04-11-2020 Marc Fosh

Shares:

By Marc Fosh

Do you like prawns? Here is another tapas recipe to try out this weekend.

Gambas con gabardina

INGREDIENTS

Serves 4-6

· 30 prawns, deveined & peeled but with the tip of the tail left on

· 2 large eggs

· 250g flour

· 1tsp baking powder

· 250ml beer

· A pinch of salt

· A pinch of paprika

Method

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, flour, baking powder, salt and paprika. Add the beer and leave in a warm room for 20 minutes. We are looking for a nice thick batter.

Heat about 2 inches of oil in a small pan over high heat. Dip each prawn into the batter (holding by the tail) and add to the oil. They will cook very quickly. Cook for about 1 minute until golden brown. Remove to a paper towel to absorb the oil. Serve hot with a little garlic alioli.

Related Tags