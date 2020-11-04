Food & Fosh
Tapa: Gambas con gabardina
Simple tapas recipe
By Marc Fosh
Do you like prawns? Here is another tapas recipe to try out this weekend.

INGREDIENTS
Serves 4-6
· 30 prawns, deveined & peeled but with the tip of the tail left on
· 2 large eggs
· 250g flour
· 1tsp baking powder
· 250ml beer
· A pinch of salt
· A pinch of paprika
Method
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, flour, baking powder, salt and paprika. Add the beer and leave in a warm room for 20 minutes. We are looking for a nice thick batter.
Heat about 2 inches of oil in a small pan over high heat. Dip each prawn into the batter (holding by the tail) and add to the oil. They will cook very quickly. Cook for about 1 minute until golden brown. Remove to a paper towel to absorb the oil. Serve hot with a little garlic alioli.
