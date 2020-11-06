Shares:

Yes, many restaurants have given up and closed their shutters, but for those courageous souls battling the odds to remain open, the Majorca Daily Bulletin are intent on ensuring you are aware of what is still on offer. Certainly, there has never been more enthusiastic service than post lockdown. Moreover, as restaurateurs recognise that we the clients have suffered financial loss as well as themselves, there have never been such quality menus now on offer at rock bottom prices.

TOP RESTAURANT TIPS

Bucking the trend of closures La Pecaderia de Andi Opened on Halloween, offering a totally new concept of dining. On entering you chose from a long bar of fish, that I’m assured is delivered absolutely fresh daily. Included in the price of each main dish are a dozen bowls of delicious innovative salads to suit all tastes, plus a variety of fresh breads. This large spacious corner restaurant also offers a comfortable covered terrace. Avenida Joan Miro 322. San Agustin. Tel. 871-779751.

When in Palma treat yourself to a special meal at A Ma Maison, a unique cosy restaurant tucked away in Santa Catalina. Celebrating its 9th Anniversary this month. Innovative chef Saloua never disappoints, her description of cooking with passion forever accurate. To attend her socially distanced 9th Anniversary event November 21, call 971-919697, Carrer Soler 18A

Bellavista’s 10 € All day Menu del Dia (INCL. WEEKENDS) in Puerto Alcudia was a real find, offering popular dishes to appeal to most diners. Despite the low price, good sized portions of quality food beautifully served and presented. Checkout menu. Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. 971-897651.

El Faro,in the old part of Port Adriano, is a long-time favourite offering a comprehensive menu of fresh fish. Their fabulous 15 euro Menu del Dia includes evening dining on weekdays. Checkout November’s excellent menu with delicious options for all. Large spacious restaurant with white table cloths and linen service with a view. Tel. 971-232676.

Meson Son Caliu, Has an excellent new chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euro quality lunch menu. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. Best to reserve on 971-680086.

Delfinos In Portals has a highly popular daily menu, and as ever renowned for its exceptional Sunday Carvery. Every Thursday they will be celebrating 40 years of their house special Peppered Steak Crazy Dolphin. Unmissable treat. Costa d’en Blanes roundabout. Tel. 971-676449.

Amor Fati (Love and Fate) Palma Nova, is the perfect place to chill out and enjoy a snack with a difference. Offering a fusion of cuisines and well-priced menu on its sunny terrace or cosy interior. Delicious home-made humus, falafel and other such delicacies. Including popular choices of eggs every which way and hamburgers, with great healthy options for vegetarians and vegans. Closed Tuesdays. Paseo del Mar 16. Tel. 971-049020.

HAPPIE HAPPIE DUTCH SNACK BAR AND SHOP Offers a full table service and takeaway DELIVERY within a 10 miles radius of Palma up to Palma Nova. Not just Dutch specialities but vegan and healthy options to eat in the comfort of your home. Checkout website www.happiehappie.es. Carrer de George Orwell 3, Palma, Tel. 871-100120.

THE CROWS NEST Exciting new restaurant owned by a charming and enthusiastic South African couple. Situated in Cala Mayor it offers a special taste of South Africa including chunky steaks cooked to perfection, burgers, ribs, fish and seafood. 275 Avenida Joan Miro, Local 25-26. Tel. 625-293705.

CAPPUCCINO PALMA NOVA The original Cappuccino, opened 28 years ago and separate from the rest of the chain, this elegant coffee shop and restaurant offers personal service by owner Penny. She serves All Inclusive All Day breakfasts, from a full English fry up to more healthy options of poached eggs and avocados. Her cakes all home-made a welcome addition to her speciality coffees and teas.

