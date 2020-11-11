Mediterranean spiced lamb stew with apricots and coriander. 11-11-2020 Marc Fosh

By Marc Fosh

Here is Marc Fosh's second recipe he is sharing which is also on our Food Food @home menu.

Mediterranean spiced lamb stew with apricots and coriander

INGREDIENTS

Serves 4

· 1kg lamb shoulder, diced 1 tsp ground cinnamon

· 1 tsp ground cumin

· 1 tsp sweet paprika

· 1 tsp cayenne pepper

· 100ml olive oil

· 2 onions, peeled and chopped

· 2 carrots, peeled and chopped

· 4 garlic cloves, crushed

· 1 tsp saffron threads

· 750ml chicken stock (bouillon)

· 600g canned chopped tomatoes

· 120g dried apricots, sliced

· 1 tsp chopped preserved lemon

· Bunch of fresh coriander (cilantro), roughly chopped

· Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

In a large bowl, mix the lamb with the cinnamon, cumin, sweet paprika and cayenne pepper, cover and transfer to the refrigerator to marinate for at least 4 hours, or overnight is ideal.

Warm the olive oil in a large heavy saucepan over a medium heat, add the marinated lamb and brown on all sides.

Add the onions, carrots and garlic and cook gently for 1–2 minutes, then add the saffron threads, stock (bouillon), tomatoes and apricots.

Bring slowly to the boil, season with salt and pepper, then cover with a lid, reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cook for 11⁄2 hours.

Add the chopped preserved lemon and coriander (cilantro), check the seasoning and serve immediately.

FOSH FOOD @HOME

Due to the current and evolving circumstances of COVID-19, our restaurants will now sadly remain closed until the New Year. We’ve made this decision with a heavy heart as our guests mean the world to us and we genuinely love what we do everyday, but we feel it’s the best option for all concerned right now. We cannot wait to have you all back in the dining room in 2021, but in the meantime we are also offering an exciting online food delivery service for the Island of Majorca over the next few months and beyond.

Our aim is that you can say goodbye to take away with FOSH FOOD@HOME and order delicious, freshly cooked dishes to keep in your fridge or freezer for a simple lunch or dinner bursting with Mediterranean flavours. Cooked in our kitchen, just as you would in your own home, all our food will be freshly prepared to order and delivered to your door and ready to heat and eat. We make everything to order and we will never compromise on taste and quality. We only cook what you order from fresh ingredients each and every time without any extra preservatives or additives. So check out what’s on the menu at www.foshfoodathome.com during the next week.

