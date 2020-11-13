A beautifully presented dish at a restaurant in Palma. 13-11-2020 S. AMENGUAL

Yes, many restaurants have given up and closed their shutters, but for those courageous souls battling the odds to remain open, the Majorca Daily Bulletin are intent on ensuring you are aware of what is still on offer. Certainly, there has never been more enthusiastic service than post lockdown. Moreover, as restaurateurs recognise that we the clients have suffered financial loss as well as themselves, there have never been such quality menus now on offer at rock bottom prices.

TOP RESTAURANT TIPS

Restaurante GABY, On the beach in Paguera has an exceptional 11.95 euro Menu del Dia throughout the day. Although offering a choice of 13 starters and mains I tend to always start with their delicious fish soup followed by grilled sole. Also tapas and full menu. Sunny terrace with relaxing panoramic sea views.

Nova Del Mar, Highly stylish bar/restaurant overlooking Cala Nova Port San Augustin. Serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily either on their sunny terrace or in their bright trendy interior overlooking the Port. Charming service and excellent good. Tel: 629 667 524

THE CROWS NEST, Cala Mayor. If you fancy an authentic taste of South Africa look no further. Owned by a charming and enthusiastic South African couple offering steaks, ribs, fish and seafood along with other specialities from their homeland. Interesting and creative menu. 275 Avinguda de Joan Miro, Local 25-26. Tel: 625 293 705

Bucking the trend of closures La Pecaderia de Andi Opened on Halloween, offering a totally new concept of dining. On entering you chose from a long bar of fish, that I’m assured is delivered absolutely fresh daily. Included in the price of each main dish are a dozen bowls of delicious innovative salads to suit all tastes, plus a variety of fresh breads. This large spacious corner restaurant also offers a comfortable covered terrace. Avinguda de Joan Miro 322. San Augustin. Tel: 871 779 751

When in Palma treat yourself to a special meal at A Ma Maison, a unique cosy restaurant tucked away in Santa Catalina. Celebrating its 9th Anniversary this month. Innovative chef Saloua never disappoints, her description of cooking with passion forever accurate. To attend her socially distanced 9th Anniversary event November 21, call 971 91 96 97 Carrer Soler 18A

Bellavista’s 10 euros All day Menu Del Dia (INC WEEKENDS) in Puerto Alcudia was a real find, offering popular dishes to appeal to most diners. Despite the price, good sized portions of quality food beautifully served and presented. Checkout menu. Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. 971 897 651

El Faro, in the old part of Port Adriano, is a long-time favourite offering a comprehensive menu of fresh fish. Their fabulous 15 euro Menu del Dia includes evening dining on weekdays. Checkout November’s excellent menu with delicious options for all. Large spacious restaurant with white table cloths and linen service with a view. Highly recommend their fish soup and John Dory! Tel: 971 232 676

Meson Son Caliu, Has an excellent new chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality lunch menu. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. Best to reserve Tel: 971680086

Delfinos In Portals has a highly popular daily menu, and as ever renowned for its exceptional Sunday Carvery. Every Thursday they will be celebrating 40 years of their house special Peppered Steak Crazy Dolphin. Unmissable treat. Costa d’en Blanes roundabout. Tel:971676449

Amor Fati (Love and Fate) Palma Nova, is the perfect place to chill out and enjoy a snack with a difference. Offering a fusion of cuisines and well-priced menu on its sunny terrace or cosy interior. Delicious homemade humus, falafel and other such delacies. Including popular choices of eggs every which way and hamburgers, with great healthy options for vegetarians and vegans. Closed Tuesdays. Passeig Mar 16. 971 049 020

HAPPIE HAPPIE DUTCH SNACK BAR AND SHOP Offers a full table service and takeaway DELIVERY within a 10 miles radius of Palma up to Palma Nova. Not just Dutch specialities but vegan and healthy options to eat in the comfort of your home. Checkout website www.happiehappie.es. Carrer de George Orwell 3, Palma, 871 100 120

Do cut out today’s page of outstanding restaurants, Something for all pockets, each recommended. Support our local businesses and enjoy!