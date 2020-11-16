Violinist Barry Sargent playing Carl Mansker, Caprice Op. No.1. 16-11-2020 Youtube: Nicole d'Amonville

Tuesday, 17 November

Palma. 20.00: Week of Popular and Traditional Culture - Glosadors. Teatre Catalina Valls, Paseo Mallorca 9. Three euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00: Roger Pistola - Majorcan pop. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. teatreprincipal.com

Wednesday, 18 November

Palma. 20.30: Week of Popular and Traditional Culture - Figues d'un altre paner (Minorcan folk). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Three euros. palmacultura.cat.

Thursday, 19 November

Palma. 19.00: Simfovents Palma (flute trio); Debussy, Telemann and others. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free; bookings, palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Poulenc Sinfonietta and Symphony No. 3. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35 euros. truiteatre.es / tickets.janto.es.

Palma. 20.30: Week of Popular and Traditional Culture - Gipó (Majorcan song and jazz). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Three euros. palmacultura.cat.

Friday, 20 November

Palma. 19.00: Barry Sargent (violin); Bach sonatas and partitas. Can Balaguer, C. Unío 3. Free; bookings, palmacultura.cat. See video above.

Palma. 20.00: TEST - music, dance and video art. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00: Week of Popular and Traditional Culture - Sa Madona (folk and voice; glosadors). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Three euros. palmacultura.cat.

Sa Pobla. The annual 'Menjar bé' gastronomy promotion. Lasts until 29 November. Special menus from Anima Resto Bar, Bar Casa Miss, Bar des Tren, Bar Poliesportiu, Bar Toni Cotxer, Bar Rapinya, Bar Restaurant Ses Afores, Bar Sa Placeta, Boet Gastro Bar, Cafè Plaça, Capritxo Nostro, Plaça Vuit, Restaurant Marina, Sa Fortalesa, Sa Picada, Sala Rex, Vaumar Cafè. More information from the town hall's website, sapobla.cat.

Saturday, 21 November

Alcudia. 19.00: Concert for Saint Cecilia; Mozart and other works. Auditorium, Plaça Porta de Mallorca. Three euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Palma. 20.00: TEST - music, dance and video art. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00: Week of Popular and Traditional Culture - Oima (Galician folk). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Three euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 21.00: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Dulce Pontes, Sonakai Trio. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 33.00-38.50 euros. jazzvoyeurfestival.es / mallorcatickets.com.

Sa Pobla. 17.00: Concert de Geganters; giants' concert for autumn with the band of music, choir, pipers and whistlers. Plaça Mercat. Free; reservations from ticketib.com.

Sunday, 22 November

Alcudia. 12.00: Concert for Saint Cecilia; Mozart and other works. Auditorium, Plaça Porta de Mallorca. Three euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Bunyola. 18.30: Bunyola Festival of Music - Sofia Domenech (soprano), Joaquim Domenech (piano). Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros. Bookings in advance: quetglespons@gmail.com. ajbunyola.net.

Palma. 19.00: TEST - music, dance and video art. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00: Bat - contemporary dance (Basque Country). Teatre Principal, C. Reira. 8-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

English Speaking Residents Association (ESRA) events

· Central District are holding an American Thanksgiving Lunch at 13.00 for 13.30 at Delfinos, Portals Nous. ESRA members can consult their Newsletters for booking information. Coffee morning every Thursday at the Hotel Saratoga. Please reserve: 628414120.



· North East hold their coffee mornings every Wednesday at the Bonanza in Cala Millor from 11.30 onwards.



· North have a coffee morning in Puerto Pollensa at the Hostal Borras on the Church Square every Thursday 10.30 to 12.30.

· South East are still holding both monthly lunches and their weekly coffee mornings. November lunch is at Porto Cari on the Cala D'or Marina Tuesday 10th at 13.00 and their weekly coffee mornings are always at La Residenia in S' Alqueria Blanca.



Further details for the booking of all these events can be found in the District Newsletters. In some cases the menu is published and choices need to be made for the District Committee member to comunicate with the Restaurant. Some Districts are already considering their Christmas events so be sure to look them up either on-line or in the Newsletters.