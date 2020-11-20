Christmas may be quieter this year, but there are still plenty of excellent restaurants offering suitably distanced pre-Christmas parties. The Majorca Daily Bulletin are intent on ensuring you are aware of who is still open for business. Certainly, there has never been more enthusiastic service than post lockdown. Moreover, as restaurateurs recognise that we the clients have suffered financial loss as well as themselves, there have never been such quality menus now on offer at rock bottom prices.

TOP RESTAURANT TIPS

Congratulations to A Ma Maison celebrating its 9th Anniversary today! When this cosy little restaurant in Santa Catalina opened during the height of the economic crisis, everyone shook their heads declaring it would never last. But innovative chef Saloua proved them all wrong. Her hard work, fabulous food, warm welcome and big smile soon gained her word-of-mouth popularity. Her description of cooking with passion forever accurate. She cooks to order and will adapt to all diets and allergies: Tel: 971 91 96 97 Carrer Soler 18A

Welcome The Merchants Steak & Lobster to my Top Tips. This charming stylish restaurant in the heart of Palma’s La Lonja also offers dining in its delightful courtyard. Apologies to friends who call this inventive surf-and-turf steak house the best kept secret. It’s just too good not to share. Sourcing freshly caught lobster and premium steaks cooked to your perfection. Something for all tastes. Weekend brunch and dinner including a truly memorable Sunday Roast. Taking reservations for Christmas now. Special pre-Christmas gatherings by arrangement. Carrer del Apuntadors 15. Reservations Tel: 871 520 289

The Crows Nest, Cala Mayor. If you fancy an authentic taste of South Africa look no further. Owned by a charming and enthusiastic South African couple offering steaks, ribs, fish and seafood along with other specialities from their homeland. Interesting and creative menu. Pretty restaurant with fairy lights giving a magical atmosphere after dark and offering sea views during daytime dining. Tucked away below Japanese restaurant Wabisuke: 275 Avinguda de Joan Miro, Local 25-26. Tel: 625 293 705

Restaurante Gaby, on the beach in Paguera has an exceptional 11.95 euro Menu del Dia throughout the day. Although offering a choice of 13 starters and mains I tend to always start with their delicious fish soup followed by grilled sole. Also tapas, vegetarian options and full menu to suit all. Sunny terrace with relaxing panoramic sea views.

La Pecaderia de Andi opened on Halloween, offering a totally new concept of dining. On entering you chose from a long bar of fish, that I’m assured is delivered absolutely fresh daily. Included in the price of each main dish are a dozen bowls of delicious innovative salads to suit all tastes, plus a variety of fresh breads. This large spacious corner restaurant also offers a comfortable covered terrace. Avinguda de Joan Miro 322. San Augustin. Tel: 871 779 751

Bellavista’s 10 euros Puerto Alcudia a real find all day Menu Del Dia (includes weekends) offering popular dishes to appeal to most diners. My favourite Vitello de Tonnato starter sees me regularly returning. Despite the price, good sized portions of quality food beautifully served and presented. Checkout menu. Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. Tel: 971 897 651

El Faro, situated in the old part of Port Adriano, is a long-time favourite offering a comprehensive menu of excellent fresh fish. Their fabulous 15 euro Menu del Dia includes evening dining on weekdays. Checkout November’s excellent menu with delicious options for all. Large spacious restaurant with white tablecloth and linen service. Dining with peaceful views of the port. Highly recommend their fish soup and John Dory! Tel: 971 232 676

Nova Del Mar, stylish bar/restaurant overlooking Cala Nova Port San Augustin. Serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily either on their sunny terrace or in their bright trendy interior overlooking the Port. I enjoyed my hamburger last week but also salads and vegetarian options. Tel: 629 667 524

Meson Son Caliu, has an excellent new chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euro quality lunch menu. Saturday’s special menu at 16.50 is extremely popular. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. Best to reserve Tel: 971680086

Delfinos Portals has a highly popular daily menu, and as ever is renowned for its exceptional Sunday Carvery. Every Thursday they will be celebrating 40 years of their house special Peppered Steak Crazy Dolphin. Unmissable treat. Costa d’en Blanes roundabout. Tel:971676449

Do cut out today’s page of outstanding restaurants, Something for all pockets, each recommended. Support our local businesses and enjoy!