Monday, 1 December

Palma. From 18.00 to 22.00 Christmas light show at Sa Murada, Parc de Ses Estacons and Parc de Sa Riera. Limited space. Reservations at https://tufas.palma.cat. There are several shows so choose the one you want to go to. Each show can last between 10 to 35 minutes. Saturday's event has been postponed to Monday November 30 due to the weather forecast for Saturday. Those who have already booked for Saturday will have the same slot for Monday. You will receive an email for confirmation.

Wednesday, 2 December

Palma. 20.30: The Foners at Es Gremi (Gremi Porgadors, 16 in the Poligono Son Castelló) in Palma. Info 971 911 004. Pay as you wish.



Thursday, 3 December

Palma. 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - "Thanks, Beethoven" family concert; also Haydn and Mozart. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Two to twelve euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 20.30: Sr Ooh at Es Gremi (Gremi Porgadors, 16 in the Poligono Son Castelló) in Palma. Info 971 911 004. Pay as you wish.

Palma. 18.00: Salzburg Festival with the screening of the opera La Traviata at Ocimax Aficine in Palma. Tickets at the box office. Duration 149 minutes.

Friday, 4 December

Manacor. 21.30: Victoria Lerma - pop. Rambla Rei en Jaume. Free. Bookings, mallorcatickets.com.

Paguera. 19.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Mozart. Paguera Auditorium, C. Pins 17. Ten euros. culturacalvia.com / 971 139 181, 667 102 581.

Palma. 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.00: Esteban Belinchon (cello); works by John Cage and others. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Saturday, 5 December

Palma. 12.00 / 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 12.00: Petit - indie, experimental. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Sa Pobla. 19.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Symphonic Mad Brass (trumpet, trombones and tuba, along with percussion). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Three euros. Bookings, ticketib.com.

Sunday, 6 December

Bunyola. 17.00: Xanguito (pop), Pèl de Gall, OR. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller km 10.8. From 36 euros. Bookings, mallorcatickets.com.

Palma. 12.00 / 18.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 18.00: Damaris Gelabert - Mou el Cos; music, mainly for children. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 16-18 euros. truiteatre.es / mallorcatickets.com.

Christmas Corner

Llucmajor. On Friday, 4 December from 12.00 to 20.00 Christmas market at the Wine Cellar Vi Rei (Ctra. Cap Blanc, km 25). Advance reservations 971 007 460. Runs until Tuesday 8 December.

Palma. Christmas markets from 10.00 to 21.00 at Plaza Major, Plaza España, Porta Pintada and La Rambla. Taking place now until January 6.

Palma. Christmas Nativity scenes at the Town Hall (Plaza Cort) from 9.00 to 21.00 Monday's to Friday's; Saturday's, Sunday's and public holidays from 9.00 to 20.30. Free. Limited places. Taking place now until January 6.

Palma. Christmas Harry Potter workshops. Every Saturday in December and on the public holidays on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 December at CineCiutat (Carrer de l'Emperadriu eugènia, 6) in Palma. Workshops for all ages, according to shift: From 5 to 7 years old (easy level) and from 8 to 12 years old or more (medium level). Younger than 5 years old may be accompanied by an adult. Capacity limited to 6 seats per table with safety distance. December 5, 12, 19 and 26. Duration 1 hour. Price 12 euros . From 11.00 to 12.00 ages 5 to 7 years (younger can participate accompanied by 1 adult ). From 12.00 to 13.00 ages 8 to 12 years or more. Registration is required and click on the day to open the registration page. Click here for complete information and registraton.

English Speaking Residents Association (ESRA) events

· Central District Coffee morning every Thursday at the Hotel Saratoga. Please reserve: 628414120.



· North East hold their coffee mornings every Wednesday at the Bonanza in Cala Millor from 11.30 onwards.



· North have a coffee morning in Puerto Pollensa at the Hostal Borras on the Church Square every Thursday 10.30 to 12.30.

· South East are still holding both monthly lunches and their weekly coffee mornings. Weekly coffee mornings are always at La Residenia in S' Alqueria Blanca.



Further details for the booking of all these events can be found in the District Newsletters. In some cases the menu is published and choices need to be made for the District Committee member to comunicate with the Restaurant. Some Districts are already considering their Christmas events so be sure to look them up either on-line or in the Newsletters.