Tuesday, 8 December

Bunyola. 12.00: Round Shaped Triangles (jazz-chill), Kiko Navarro (DJ producer), Manu Sánchez and Tiago Carvalho (producers, audiovisual). Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller km 10.8. From 34 euros. Bookings, mallorcatickets.com.

Manacor. 19.00: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Stars of Gospel Choir. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. CANCELLED

Palma. 10.00 / 21.00:Christmas and Three kings fair. Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça España,Plaça Porta Pintada,Via Roma.

Palma. 12.00 / 18.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 17.00: Aladdin - El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Wednesday, 9 December

Thursday, 10 December

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Nuria Rial (soprano), Leandro Marziotte (countertenor), José Antonio López (baritone), University of the Balearic Islands Choir. Handel’s Messiah. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. truiteatre.es / tickets.janto.es.

Manacor. 20.00: Roger Pistola (pop). Rambla Rei en Jaume. Free. Bookings, cultura@manacor.org.

Palma. 18.00: Big Yuyu (blues-rock). Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Nuria Rial (soprano), Leandro Marziotte (countertenor), José Antonio López (baritone), University of the Balearic Islands Choir. Handel's Messiah. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35 euros. truiteatre.es / tickets.janto.es.

Friday, 11 December

Arta. 20.30: Sansa (pop-funk). Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Ten euros. Bookings, 971 829 700.

Palma. 18.00: Biel Alimanya & The Folsom Rockers (rockabilly, country). Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.30: Simfovents Palma; Beethoven and others. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. More information, bbmp@palma.cat and 971 720 135.

Palma. 20.00: Jazz - Pere Dàvila (guitar) with Jimmy Weinstein (drums), Marko Lohikari (double bass), Xema Borràs (trombone), Pepe Ragonese (trumpet). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 21.30: Queen Forever, Bohemian Rhapsody Tour 2020 - tribute band. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Santanyi. 19.00: Escolania de Lluc - monastery choir. Sant Andreu Church. Free. Bookings, ticketib.com.

Saturday, 12 December

Alaro. 16.00 / 19.00: Christmas circus with the Alaro School of Dance. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Free. Bookings, 638 166 672.

Alcudia. 19.30: Cors de Sant Josep Obrer - Choral Music and the Confinement . Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Arenal. 09.00-19.00: Christmas market. Plaça Joan Ferrer Pomar.

Arta. 20.30: Sansa (pop-funk). Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Ten euros. Bookings, 971 829 700.

Binissalem. 10.00-14.00: Christmas market. Can Gelabert, C. Portella.

Campanet. 12.00: Sheela Gathright (soul). Sant Miquel Church. Ten euros. Bookings, WhatsApp 658 693 427.

Manacor. 20.00: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Andrea Motis Trio. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 25 euros. jazzvoyeurfestival.es; bookings, mallorcatickets.com.

Palma. 10.30-19.30: Rata Market - Christmas edition; art, design and artisan. La Misericordia courtyard, Plaça Hospital 4.

Palma. 12.00 / 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 12.00: Dragonera Tango. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 19.00: Alien Lovers - "We Come in Peace and Rock" (rock group). Sala Dante, Camí Jesús 54. Seven euros. movesmallorca.com.

Palma. 19.00: Neuma - flute quartet. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 19.30: Art Vocal Ensemble - choral group plus Julia Colom (vocals) and Tolo Gil (piano). Programme includes the Cant de la Sibil-la. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Twelve euros.

Palma. 20.00: Stonewall - musical about gay liberation; nine actors and rock quartet. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa. 19.00: Ballugall - folk. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Three euros. ticketib.com.

Porreres. 19.30: Cristina Allés (piano), Majorca Chamber Orchestra; Mozart. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Seven euros. auditoriporreres.cat.

Santanyi. 19.45: Las Ocho - Daniel Esteve, contemporary dance. Santanyi Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. 20 euros. entradium.com.

Soller. 20.30: Ars Musicae - music and dance; Irene Gili (soprano), Miquel Company (bass). Sant Bartomeu Church. Free.

Sunday, 13 December

Alaro. 19.00: Xanguito - pop-rock-rumba. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros. ticketib.com.

Inca. 11.00: Cofre Antic - Majorcan traditional music. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies 23. Free.

Inca. 19.00: Art Vocal Ensemble - choral group plus Julia Colom (vocals) and Tolo Gil (piano). Programme includes the Cant de la Sibil-la. Sant Francesc Church. Twelve euros.

Manacor. 19.00: Harmonie Du Soir Ensemble - Mayte Abargues (flute), Carlos Fortea (oboe), Silvia Insa (clarinet), Jóse Fortea (horn), Josep Tatay (bassoon). Manacor Conservatory, C. Sa Fabrica 2. Free.

Palma. 10.30-19.30: Rata Market - Christmas edition; art, design and artisan. La Misericordia courtyard, Plaça Hospital 4.

Palma. 12.00 / 18.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 12.00: Frozen - musical. Sala Dante, Camí Jesús 54. Twelve euros. movesmallorca.com.

Palma. 19.00: El Café de Chinitas - Maia Planas (soprano), David Mohedano (piano), Concha Novo (castanets). Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textíl 9. 15 euros. ireneu.espectacles@gmail.com; 971 292 111.

Palma. 20.00: Stonewall - musical about gay liberation; nine actors and rock quartet. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Sa Pobla. 18.00: Sa Pobla School of Music - Christmas concert. At the church.

Sant Llorenç. 17.00: O'Veus - a cappella; Christmas concert. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Five euros. ticketib.com.

Sant Llorenç. 18.30: Cristina Allés (piano), Majorca Chamber Orchestra; Mozart. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Seven euros.

Santanyi. 19.45: Las Ocho - Daniel Esteve, contemporary dance. Santanyi Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. 20 euros. entradium.com.

Monday, 14 December

Tuesday, 15 December

Palma. 20.00: Ferran Palau, Salvatge Cor - indie. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Wednesday, 16 December

Thursday, 17 December

Palma. 18.00: Morgana Jazz. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C major, Op. 21 and Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35 euros. truiteatre.es / tickets.janto.es.

Friday, 18 December

Palma. 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Saturday, 19 December

Alcudia. 19.00: Xanguito Christmas Special. Pop-rock-rumba group. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Eight euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Palma. 12.00 / 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es. (12.00 show, sold out.)

Palma. 12.00: Yemanjá - Brazilian music. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Sunday, 20 December

Palma. 12.00 / 18.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.00: Orquestra Academia 1830; Beethoven. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Christmas Corner

Palma. Christmas markets from 10.00 to 21.00 at Plaza Major, Plaza España, Porta Pintada and La Rambla. Taking place now until January 6.

Palma. Christmas Nativity scenes at the Town Hall (Plaza Cort) from 9.00 to 21.00 Monday's to Friday's; Saturday's, Sunday's and public holidays from 9.00 to 20.30. Free. Limited places. Taking place now until January 6.

Palma. Christmas Nativity at El Corte Ingles on the Avenidas 4th floor. Hours are Monday’s to Saturday’s 9.30 to 21.30. Free. Taking place now until January 8.

Palma. Christmas Nativity at Santa Catalina Market (Plaza Nevegació, s/n). Open during market hours. Closed Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Palma. Christmas Nativity C& A (Calle de Santa Jaume, 2 at the courtyard). Hours: Mondays to Saturdays from 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Closed on December 25 and January 1 and 6. Opens on Saturday December 5 until January 22.

Palma. Christmas Harry Potter workshops. Every Saturday in December and on the public holidays on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 December at CineCiutat (Carrer de l'Emperadriu eugènia, 6) in Palma. Workshops for all ages, according to shift: From 5 to 7 years old (easy level) and from 8 to 12 years old or more (medium level). Younger than 5 years old may be accompanied by an adult. Capacity limited to 6 seats per table with safety distance. December 5, 12, 19 and 26. Duration 1 hour. Price 12 euros . From 11.00 to 12.00 ages 5 to 7 years (younger can participate accompanied by 1 adult ). From 12.00 to 13.00 ages 8 to 12 years or more. Registration is required and click on the day to open the registration page. Click here for complete information and registraton.

English Speaking Residents Association (ESRA) events

· ESRA Central Coffee mornings every Thursday at the Hotel Saratoga. Please reserve: 628414120. Christmas lunch at Casa Gallega at 13.00 for 13.30 on Thursday December 17.

· North East hold their coffee mornings every Wednesday at the Bonanza in Cala Millor from 11.30 onwards.

· North are have a coffee morning at the Churro Cafe on the church square in Puerto Portals on the next two Thursday mornings from 10.30 to 12.30 as Borras is closed. Watch this space after the New Year.

· South East are still holding both monthly lunches and their weekly coffee mornings. Their weekly coffee mornings are always at La Residenia in S’ Alqueria Blanca. Further details for the booking of all these events can be found in the District Newsletters.

Further details for the booking of all these events can be found in the District Newsletters. In some cases the menu is published and choices need to be made for the District Committee member to comunicate with the Restaurant. Some Districts are already considering their Christmas events so be sure to look them up either on-line or in the Newsletters.