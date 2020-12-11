Two weeks to Christmas, and with a 10pm curfew Early Bird has become the new pre- Christmas evening out. Friends can still meet up for social pre-holiday menus, seated in suitably distanced tables of six. All the restaurants in my Top Tips are happy to discuss Christmas menus and will do their best to accommodate parties. Many now remaining open through from lunch to last orders around 21.00. Some maintaining their lunch menus throughout. However, do call first to check on times of last orders. These highly recommended restaurants offer menus to appeal to a variety of tastes and pockets! Read on for new updates.

Top Restaurant Tips

-Welcome to Bistro 49 El Toro (at the furthest end of by the roundabout). Charmingly bedecked with festive cheer, this restaurant is perfect for a pre-Christmas meal. Opening Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 13.00 till 15.30 and 18.00 till 21.30. Sundays 13.00 till 17.00. Lunch menu del dia is 15.80 euros, offering 4 starters, 4 mains and delicious homemade desserts. Their fabulous full Sunday Roasts are popular so best to reserve in advance 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Tel: 971234168

-La Pescaderia de Andi Early Bird Special: good news for families and early eaters with 10% Corona Special Discount. Better still, the kitchen will remain open all day until just before 10pm curfew. Child and dog friendly, serving afternoon cocktails and mulled wine from Thursday to Sunday. Live music lunchtimes at weekends. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday to Sunday 13.00 - 21.00. 3 course menu del dia, 16.95 euros from 13.00 to 16.00. Includes bread, aioli, curry butter, tomato jam, glass of house wine or draft beer. Dessert or coffee. Brilliant value for such quality. Support now and 10% discount ongoing. The normal menu offers a totally new concept of dining. On entering you chose from a long bar of fish, that I’m assured is delivered absolutely fresh daily. Certainly proved in the eating. Included in the price of each main dish are a dozen bowls of delicious innovative salads to suit all tastes, plus a variety of fresh breads. This large spacious corner restaurant also offers a comfortable covered terrace. Checkout their gourmet festive menu. Call to reserve and confirm opening hours. Avinguda de Joan Miro 322. San Augustin. Tel: 871 779 751

-A Ma Maison. A lovely cosy restaurant in Santa Catalina that has gained a wide reputation for excellent food. Innovative chef Saloua gives a personal service, cooking to please all tastes. Her hard work, fabulous food, warm welcome and big smile has gained her word-of-mouth popularity. Her description of cooking with passion is justly accurate. She will be adding a festive turkey dish to her menu from next week so do contact her to reserve for festive meals. She will also be ready for Early Bird diners keeping her kitchen open from lunch until last orders at 20.00. Saloua cooks to order, so she can adapt to all diets and allergies: Tel: 971 91 96 97 Carrer Soler 18A

-El Faro, situated in the old part of Port Adriano, is a long-time favourite offering a comprehensive menu of excellent fresh fish. Their fabulous 15 euros menu del dia includes Early Bird dining on weekdays. Checkout December’s excellent menu with delicious options for all. Large spacious restaurant with white tablecloth and linen service. Dining with peaceful views of the port. Good quality fish and I highly recommend their fish soup and John Dory! Tel: 971 232 676

-The Crows Nest, Cala Mayor. If you fancy an authentic taste of South Africa look no further than this gem. Owned by a charming and enthusiastic South African couple offering steaks, ribs, fish and seafood along with other specialities from their homeland. Interesting and creative menu. Pretty restaurant with fairy lights giving a magical atmosphere after dark and offering sea views during daytime dining. Tucked away below Japanese restaurant Wabisuke: 275 Avinguda de Joan Miro, Local 25-26. Tel: 625 293 705

-The Merchants Steak & Lobster serves a complete dining experience in the most elegant of surroundings. This charming stylish restaurant in the heart of Palma’s La Lonja also has tables in its enchanting palm-filled courtyard. Apologies to friends who call this inventive surf-and-turf steak house the best kept secret. It’s just too good not to share. Sourcing freshly caught lobster and premium steaks cooked to your perfection. Something for all tastes. Weekend brunch and dinner including a truly memorable Sunday Roast that I can assure you is outstanding in every way. Roast beef cooked to all tastes with probably the most delicious rich gravy I have ever tasted. Taking reservations for Christmas now. Special pre-Christmas gatherings by arrangement. Carrer del Apuntadors 15. Reservations Tel: 871 520 289

-Secret Garden Portals now open from Thursday for drinks and serving lunch Friday to Sunday. I love sitting in their pretty garden tucking into one of their outstanding Sunday roasts with all the trimmings. Not just a comfortable restaurant, they have 7 screens showing sport, a darts room and a pool table outside. Great to have them back. Oratori 9, Portals Nous. Tel: 711 013 480

-Restaurante Gaby, on the beach in Peguera has an exceptional 11.95 euros menu del dia throughout the day. Although offering a choice of 13 starters and mains I tend to always start with their delicious fish soup followed by grilled sole.

Also tapas, vegetarian options and full menu to suit all. Sunny terrace with relaxing panoramic sea views.

-Meson Son Caliu, has an excellent innovative chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality lunch menu. Saturday’s special menu at 16.50euros is extremely popular. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. Checkout their festive menu. Best to reserve Tel: 971680086.

Also a food giving point for 6Points charity donating food to the needy Tuesday and Thursday lunchtimes.

-Delfinos Portals has a highly popular daily menu, and as ever is renowned for its exceptional Sunday Carvery. Every Thursday they will be celebrating 40 years of their house special Peppered Steak Crazy Dolphin. Unmissable treat. Costa d’en Blanes roundabout. Tel:971676449

-Bellavista’s 10 euros Puerto Alcudia has an excellent All day menu del dia (inc weekends) offering popular dishes to appeal to most diners. As a much appreciated goodwill gesture they also have the best homemade limoncello I have ever tasted to end the meal. Checkout this week’s menu that includes Vitello de Tonnato starter that sees me regularly returning also scrambled eggs with prawns and mushrooms. Also my favourite main course of Teriyaki Chicken. Despite the price, good sized portions of quality food beautifully served and presented. They are taking reservations for Christmas Day. Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. Tel: 971 897 651

Do cut out today’s page of outstanding restaurants, Something for all pockets, each recommended. Support our local businesses and enjoy!