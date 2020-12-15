Marc Fosh shares this new lamb recipe for this Christmas

INGREDIENTS:

Serves 4

4 trimmed lamb shanks

2 red onions, halved, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1tbs finely grated fresh ginger

3 whole star anise

1 cinnamon stick

1tbs tomato paste

250ml chicken stock

250ml water

400g Tinned tomatoes, chopped

400g sweet potatoes, peeled, cut into

2cm cubes

2 tsp lime juice

Coriander leaves, to garnish

Salt & black pepper

Method:

Preheat oven to 160C. Heat a large saucepan or casserole dish over high heat. Add a tablespoon of olive oil. Cook lamb shanks in 2 batches for 1-2 minutes each side or until browned. Remove the lamb shanks and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium. Add a little more olive oil and gently cook the onions for 3-5 minutes until soft. Add garlic, ginger, star anise and cinnamon and cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste, add the lamb shanks, stock, water and tomato to pan. Cover and bring slowly to boil. Bake for 1 hour 20 minutes. Add the sweet potatoes and cook for a further 30-40 minutes or until lamb is very tender. Remove any fat from the surface and season with salt and black pepper. Sprinkle with coriander and serve.