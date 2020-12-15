Braised Lamb shanks with star anise

Braised Lamb shanks with star anise.

15-12-2020
Marc Fosh

Marc Fosh

Marc Fosh shares this new lamb recipe for this Christmas

INGREDIENTS:

Serves 4

  • 4 trimmed lamb shanks
  • 2 red onions, halved, thinly sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1tbs finely grated fresh ginger
  • 3 whole star anise
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1tbs tomato paste
  • 250ml chicken stock
  • 250ml water
  • 400g Tinned tomatoes, chopped
  • 400g sweet potatoes, peeled, cut into
  • 2cm cubes
  • 2 tsp lime juice
  • Coriander leaves, to garnish
  • Salt & black pepper

Method:

Preheat oven to 160C. Heat a large saucepan or casserole dish over high heat. Add a tablespoon of olive oil. Cook lamb shanks in 2 batches for 1-2 minutes each side or until browned. Remove the lamb shanks and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium. Add a little more olive oil and gently cook the onions for 3-5 minutes until soft. Add garlic, ginger, star anise and cinnamon and cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste, add the lamb shanks, stock, water and tomato to pan. Cover and bring slowly to boil. Bake for 1 hour 20 minutes. Add the sweet potatoes and cook for a further 30-40 minutes or until lamb is very tender. Remove any fat from the surface and season with salt and black pepper. Sprinkle with coriander and serve.

