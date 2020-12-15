Marc Fosh shares this new lamb recipe for this Christmas
INGREDIENTS:
Serves 4
- 4 trimmed lamb shanks
- 2 red onions, halved, thinly sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1tbs finely grated fresh ginger
- 3 whole star anise
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1tbs tomato paste
- 250ml chicken stock
- 250ml water
- 400g Tinned tomatoes, chopped
- 400g sweet potatoes, peeled, cut into
- 2cm cubes
- 2 tsp lime juice
- Coriander leaves, to garnish
- Salt & black pepper
Method:
Preheat oven to 160C. Heat a large saucepan or casserole dish over high heat. Add a tablespoon of olive oil. Cook lamb shanks in 2 batches for 1-2 minutes each side or until browned. Remove the lamb shanks and set aside.
Reduce heat to medium. Add a little more olive oil and gently cook the onions for 3-5 minutes until soft. Add garlic, ginger, star anise and cinnamon and cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste, add the lamb shanks, stock, water and tomato to pan. Cover and bring slowly to boil. Bake for 1 hour 20 minutes. Add the sweet potatoes and cook for a further 30-40 minutes or until lamb is very tender. Remove any fat from the surface and season with salt and black pepper. Sprinkle with coriander and serve.
