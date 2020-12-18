In a year when restaurants have been constantly reinventing themselves, Monday’s announcement to close all interior restaurant dining during the busiest week of the year, has been the gravest blow yet. But all is not lost, these buoyant restaurants refuse to be beaten, bouncing back to ensure we all have somewhere to enjoy excellent meals over the Christmas period. All have a good area of terrace space and can comply with the new regulations. While I have tried to give accurate hours and days of opening, do call first to check availability. These highly recommended restaurants offer menus to appeal to a wide variety of tastes and pockets!

Top Restaurant Tips

Welcome to Monkey Steakhouse and Pizza in Calanova. Offering terrace dining with glorious panoramic views of Calanova Port and beyond. Even my most discerning friends highly recommend their steaks. However, if you want something lighter or vegetarian amongst their menu you can select one of their gourmet pizzas. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar.Tel: 606449939

The Crows Nest, Cala Mayor. Abiding by all the regulations, this pretty restaurant with its pretty fairy lights gives a magical atmosphere after dark and offers a glorious sea views during daytime dining. Opening throughout the Christmas and New Year period. only closed Tuesday 22nd. They now have reduced seating, and varying hours and advise you to call in advance to avoid disappointment. So if you fancy an authentic taste of South Africa, hosted by a charming and enthusiastic South African couple this is a great place to try. They have wonderful juicy steaks, ribs, fish and seafood along with other specialities from their homeland. Interesting and creative menu. Tucked away below Japanese restaurant Wabisuke: 275 Avinguda de Joan Miro, Local 25-26. Tel: 625 293 705

Bellavista’s 10 euros, Puerto Alcudia. For those in the North, this has an excellent all-day menu del dia (inc weekends) offering popular dishes to appeal to most diners. Offering a large sunny terrace with heaters. Checkout this week’s menu that includes Vitello de Tonnato starter that sees me regularly returning. Also my favourite main course of Teriyaki Chicken. Despite the price, good sized portions of quality food beautifully served and presented. As a much-appreciated goodwill gesture at the end of the meal they bring the best homemade limoncello I have ever tasted, complete with delicious biscuits to dip into it. They are taking reservations for Christmas Day. Closing 22.00 except Friday and Saturday 18.00. Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. Tel: 971 897 651

The Merchants Steak & Lobster serves a complete elegant dining experience in a delightful palm filled courtyard. This charming stylish restaurant, nestled in the heart of Palma’s La Lonja, sources freshly caught lobster and premium steaks grilled to perfection. Something for all tastes. Weekend brunch and dinner including a truly memorable Sunday Roast that I can assure you is outstanding in every way. Roast beef cooked to all tastes with probably the most delicious rich gravy I have ever tasted. Special pre-Christmas gatherings by arrangement. Carrer del Apuntadors 15. Reservations Tel: 871 520 289

Bistro 49 El Toro (at the furthest end of by the roundabout). Charmingly bedecked with festive cheer, this restaurant is perfect for a pre-Christmas meal. Opening Thursday, 13.00 till 13.30 and 18.00 till 9.30pm. Weekends to be advised. Lunch menu del dia is 15.80 euros, offering 4 starters, 4 mains and delicious homemade desserts. Their fabulous full Sunday Roasts are popular so best to reserve in advance 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90euros for 3 courses. Reduced seating so do reserve. Tel: 971234168

Restaurante Gaby, on the beach in Paguera has an exceptional 11.95 euros menu del dia throughout the day. Although offering a choice of 13 starters and mains I tend to always start with their delicious fish soup followed by grilled sole. Also tapas, vegetarian options and full menu to suit all. Spacious long sunny terrace with relaxing panoramic sea views.

Secret Garden Portals with its delightful 200 sq metre garden has no problem complying with regulations, opening for drinks and serving lunch Friday to Sunday when they serve roasts with all the trimmings. Not just a comfortable restaurant, they have 7 screens showing sport, a darts room and a pool table outside. Great to have them back. Oratori 9, Portals Nous. Tel: 711 013 480

El Faro, situated in the old part of Port Adriano, is a long-time favourite offering a comprehensive menu of excellent fresh fish. Their fabulous 15 euros All-day menu del dia. Checkout December’s excellent menu with delicious options for all. Large spacious terrace dining, that remains remarkably warm even in the most inclement weather with white tablecloth and linen service. Dining with peaceful views of the port. Good quality fish and I highly recommend their fish soup and John Dory! Tel: 971 232 676

Meson Son Caliu, Open every day from midday to last orders 17.00 to close at 18.00. Has an excellent innovative chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality lunch menu. Saturday’s special menu at 16.50 is extremely popular. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. Checkout their festive menu. Slightly reduced seating so best to reserve Tel: 971680086. Also a food giving point for 6Points charity donating food to the needy Tuesday and Thursday lunchtimes.

Delfinos Portals has a highly popular daily menu, and as ever is renowned for its exceptional Sunday Carvery. Every Thursday they will be celebrating 40 years of their house special Peppered Steak Crazy Dolphin. Unmissable treat. Costa d’en Blanes roundabout. Reduced seating so call to reserve Tel:971676449

Do cut out today’s page of outstanding restaurants, Something for all pockets, each recommended. Support our local businesses and have the best Christmas possible!