Tuesday, 22 December

Andratx. 17.00 / 18.00: Christmas concert - Andratx School of Music, C. Catalunya 8. Free.

Arta. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - percussion and brass; Ravel, Strauss, Chick Corea and others. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Ten euros.

Capdepera. 17.00 / 18.30: Christmas concert - Capdepera School of Music. Capdepera Theatre, C. Col-legi 18. Free.

Palma. 10.00-21.00: Christmas and Three Kings Fair. Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Porta Pintada, Via Roma.

Palma. 18.00: Choirs of the Teatre Principal - Christmas concert. Free. Streaming only; no admission to the theatre. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 19.00: Coral Vint & Sing choir. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textíl 9. Three euros.

Wednesday, 23 December

Manacor. 19.30: El llibre de la selva (Jungle Book) - musical, featuring S'Arrual Jazz Mort. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 13 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Paguera. 18.00: Circo Stromboli. Paguera Auditorium, C. Pins 17. Three euros.

Palma. 10.00-21.00: Christmas and Three Kings Fair. Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Porta Pintada, Via Roma.

Palma. 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 18.00: Choirs of the Teatre Principal - Christmas concert. Free. Streaming only; no admission to the theatre. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 19.00: Small Jazz Band. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textíl 9. Three euros.

Palma. 20.30: Festival Contrast Mallorca 2020 - Jesse Malin (American pop-rock) with Deià Chamber Players. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 22 euros. palmacultura.cat. (Time subject to possible change.)

Thursday, 24 December

MATINS - CANT DE LA SIBIL·LA

Because of the health situation, the Christmas Eve services - as with other events - are subject to last-minute alteration or cancellation; there have been some cancellations. There are also capacity restrictions.

The services are earlier than usual. Listed are just a few.

Andratx. 19.00; Inca (Santa Maria la Major) 20.00; Llucmajor (Sant Bonaventura) 20.00; Manacor (Nostra Senyora dels Dolors) 20.00; Palma (Cathedral) 19.00; Pollensa 20.00; Santa Ponsa 18.00; Soller (Sant Bartomeu) 19.00.

Palma. 10.00-21.00: Christmas and Three Kings Fair. Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Porta Pintada, Via Roma.

Palma. 17.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 18.00: Choirs of the Teatre Principal - Christmas concert. Free. Streaming only; no admission to the theatre. teatreprincipal.com.

Friday, 25 December

Manacor. 19.30: Cap Pela (a cappella vocal group) - Christmas concert. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 10.00-21.00: Christmas and Three Kings Fair. Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Porta Pintada, Via Roma.

Palma. 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 18.00: Choirs of the Teatre Principal - Christmas concert. Free. Streaming only; no admission to the theatre. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 19.00: Comedian Agustin 'El Casta' - Feliz CoroNavidad. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Runs until January 10.)

Palma. 20.00: Festival Contrast Mallorca 2020 - Greg Hetson's Punk Jukebox (American punk-rock) plus presentation of the documentary American Hardcore. Teatre Municipal Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magí 89. 22 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 19.00: Miguel Gavilán - illusionist. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. Ten to twelve euros. estudizeroteatre.com.

Saturday, 26 December

Campos. 12.00: Francesc Blanco, Maria Victòria Cortès (pianos); Brahms, Debussy, Ravel and more. Campos Cultural Centre, C. Convent 4. euroclassics.es.

Esporles. 19.00: Andreu Valor - singer-songwriter. Casa del Poble. Pay as you wish. Bookings; perepanera@gmail.com.

Felanitx. 20.00: Qdart - jazz. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Bookings; WhatsApp 696 208 877.

Manacor. 19.30: El llibre de la selva (Jungle Book) - musical, featuring S'Arrual Jazz Mort. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 13 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 11.30: Capella Mallorquina - Choir, traditional fiesta of the Sibil·la. Santa Eulàlia Church, Plaça Santa Eulàlia. Benefit concert. Ten euros.

Palma. 12.00 / 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 18.00: Choirs of the Teatre Principal - Christmas concert. Free. Streaming only; no admission to the theatre. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 19.00: Comedian Agustin 'El Casta' - Feliz CoroNavidad. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.00: Miguel Gavilán - illusionist. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. Ten to twelve euros. estudizeroteatre.com.

Pollensa. 20.00: Cor de Pollença - benefit concert for Caritas. Mare de Déu dels Angels Church, Plaça Major. Donations as you wish.

Sunday, 27 December

Esporles. 18.30: Dones amb Cor - female choir; Christmas concert. At the church. Five euros donation.

Felanitx. 18.00: Francesc Blanco, Maria Victòria Cortès (pianos); Brahms, Debussy, Ravel and more. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. euroclassics.es.

Manacor. 11.30 / 19.30: El llibre de la selva (Jungle Book) - musical, featuring S'Arrual Jazz Mort. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 13 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Maria de la Salut. 17.00: Marta Elka - folk. Ca Ses Monges Cloister, C. Sant Miquel 9. Free.

Palma. 12.00 / 18.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 18.00: Choirs of the Teatre Principal - Christmas concert. Free. Streaming only; no admission to the theatre. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 19.00: Comedian Agustin 'El Casta' - Feliz CoroNavidad. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.00: Miguel Gavilán - illusionist. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. Ten to twelve euros. estudizeroteatre.com.

Pollensa. 18.00: Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Marta Bauzà (soprano), Andreu Riera (piano). Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15 euros.

Puigpunyent. 12.00: Puigpu Jam Session. Plaça Ajuntament. Free.

Son Servera. 19.00: O'Veus - a cappella. Teatre La Unió, Avda. Tren 1. Ten euros.

Monday, 28 December

Calvia. 19.00: Flamenco Mallorca - flamenco fusion of Christmas songs. Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Eight euros. calvia.com.

Inca. 19.30: Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano). Casal Cultura, C. Can Dureta 5. Free.

Manacor. 19.30: El llibre de la selva (Jungle Book) - musical, featuring S'Arrual Jazz Mort. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 13 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 17.00: Aladdin - El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 18.00: Choirs of the Teatre Principal - Christmas concert. Free. Streaming only; no admission to the theatre. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 19.00: Comedian Agustin 'El Casta' - Feliz CoroNavidad. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Christmas Corner

Palma. Christmas Nativity scenes at the Town Hall (Plaza Cort) from 9.00 to 21.00 Monday's to Friday's; Saturday's, Sunday's and public holidays from 9.00 to 20.30. Free. Limited places. Taking place now until January 6.

Palma. Christmas Nativity at El Corte Ingles on the Avenidas 4th floor. Hours are Monday’s to Saturday’s 9.30 to 21.30. Free. Taking place now until January 8.

Palma. Christmas Nativity at Santa Catalina Market (Plaza Nevegació, s/n). Open during market hours. Closed Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Palma. Christmas Nativity C & A (Calle de Santa Jaume, 2 at the courtyard). Hours: Mondays to Saturdays from 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Closed on December 25 and January 1 and 6. Opens on Saturday December 5 until January 22.

Palma. Christmas Nativity at the Historic Centre and Balearic Military Culture (Calle Sant Miquel, 69 bajos). Hours Monday’s to Saturday’s from 10.30 to 14.00. Free. From December 9 until January 7.

Palma. Christmas Harry Potter workshops. Every Saturday in December at CineCiutat (Carrer de l'Emperadriu eugènia, 6) in Palma. Workshops for all ages, according to shift: From 5 to 7 years old (easy level) and from 8 to 12 years old or more (medium level). Younger than 5 years old may be accompanied by an adult. Capacity limited to 6 seats per table with safety distance. December 5, 12, 19 and 26. Duration 1 hour. Price 12 euros . From 11.00 to 12.00 ages 5 to 7 years (younger can participate accompanied by 1 adult ). From 12.00 to 13.00 ages 8 to 12 years or more. Registration is required and click on the day to open the registration page. Click here for complete information and registraton.

THE ANGLICAN CHURCH CHRISTMAS SERVICES

Christmas Eve Thursday 24th December

·19.30 1st Mass of Christmas

Christmas Day Friday 25th December

· 10.00 Holy Communion

· 12.00 Holy Communion

Epiphany Wednesday 6th January

· 12.30 Holy Communion

Christingle Sunday 31st January

· 10.00 Holy Communion

· 12.00 Holy Communion

Church of St. Philip and St. James,

Nunez de Balboa 6, Son Armadans,

07014 Palma 971 73 72 79

Christmas Eve

· 18.00 Eucharist by candlelight

Christmas Day

· 11.00 Holy Communion

St. Andrew’s Church,

Carrer de Mestral 15,

07470 Puerto Pollensa 971 86 66 89