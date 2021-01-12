Penne pasta with Chicken, Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Fresh Herbs

INGREDIENTS

Serves 4

300g dried penne pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, diced

200g button mushrooms, quartered

3 cloves garlic, crushed

50ml white wine

2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, diced

1 bunch fresh coriander, chopped

1 bunch fresh basil, chopped

300ml béchamel sauce

100g mozzarella, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil, cook the penne pasta 10 to 12 minutes, until al dente, and drain.

Heat the olive oil in a large sauce pan over medium heat, and sauté the onion, mushrooms, and garlic until tender. Stir in the chicken, and cook until almost done. Add the white wine and béchamel sauce. Simmer for 2 minutes and stir in the pasta, chopped herbs and mozzarella. Season to taste and serve.

Soufflé Suissesse

INGREDIENTS

Serves 4

45g butter

45g plain flour

500ml milk

5 egg yolks

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

6 egg whites

600ml double cream

200g Gruyère or Emmental cheese, grated

Method:

Heat the oven to 200˚C/400˚F/gas mark 6. Melt the butter in a thick-based saucepan, whisk in the flour and cook, stirring continuously, for about a minute. Whisk in the milk and boil for 3 minutes, whisking all the time to prevent any lumps from forming.

Beat in the yolks and remove from the heat; season with salt and pepper. Cover with a piece of buttered greaseproof paper to prevent a skin from forming. Whisk the egg whites with a pinch of salt until they form firm, not stiff, peaks.

Add a third of the egg whites to the yolk mixture and beat with a whisk until evenly mixed, then gently fold in the remaining egg whites. Spoon the mixture into four well-buttered 8cm diameter tartlet moulds and place in the oven for 3 minutes, until the tops begin to turn golden.

Meanwhile, season the cream with a little salt, warm it gently and pour into a gratin dish. Turn the soufflés out into the cream, sprinkle the grated cheese over them, then return them to the oven for 5 minutes. Serve immediately.