Takeaway Restaurants

Takeaway is considered the new Date Night, even on your own. New restrictions may have forced many restaurants and bars to close their doors, but these resourceful eateries have developed excellent takeaway options to suit all tastes. So, if like me you are getting tired of shopping, cooking and washing up, give yourself a treat and order from the delicious food on offer.

Monkey Steakhouse and Pizza in Calanova delivering since 1997, offer home delivery of delicious meals to the San Augustin, Calamayor, Cas Catala, Genova and Iletas areas. Great takeaway choices offering an innovative exciting menu. Thai curries, gourmet pizzas and creative street food style starters. Highly recommended are their slow roasts and succulent steaks. Checkout their facebook website for their full takeaway menu. Also try their lime cheesecake.Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar.Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939

The French Coffee Shop open 8hr to 13hr. Closed Sundays. During my lockdown birthday early April, my most memorable present ever was a bag of food from The French Coffee Shop left on my doorstep. The spit roast chicken was heaven, the best I had ever tasted. For decades this popular coffee shop by the Marineland carpark in Portals has been renowned for its outstanding bakery. Freshly baked bread, mouthwateringly delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and sausage rolls. Order in advance to prevent disappointment. Monday to Saturday collection Call 678 371 419

Raft 19 Bistro, Paseo Cala Gamba 19.

Special Thai Take Out Menu 22nd and 23rd, Created by innovative New Zealand top chef. Starters Shrimp coconut soup or chicken larb with iceberg; mains of Panang Thai Beef or Chicken or Tofu Duro with lime leaf Thai rice. Fabulous homemade desserts Mango coconut and chocolate mousse or Mung bean coconut and chocolate brownie. If possible, please order by 20hr on Thursday evening to be available for collection on Fridays and Saturdays only. “We hope you enjoy this special meal at home which as always has only been cooked with the highest quality ingredients. Please order in advance by phone or WhatsApp 722 536 299

A Ma Maison Renown chef Saloua, has created a brilliant gourmet takeaway service, complete with advice should it need reheating. So, to those excited to collect top quality food cooked by a celebrated chef at sensible prices, this is for you. However, please note this needs to be ordered 24 hours in advance. Checkout the enticing menu and treat yourself. Call 634 906 941

Bistro 49 El Toro (at the furthest end of by the roundabout). Offering daily takeaway lunch menu and a la carte from Thursday to Saturdays 13hr-16hr and 18hr-20hr. Check out their great menu that includes their popular home-made desserts. Their fabulous takeaway full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr. sto takeaway are popular so best to reserve in advance 21.90euros for 2 courses; 24.90euros for 3 courses. Opening Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1 till 6pm Tel: 971234168/666999018

Chez Nous. Recommended by Majorca Daily’s Andrew Valente, freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order from this delightful authentic French Restaurant in the heart of Palma. Al La Carte or Daily Menu including a traditional hearty French Onion soup.From 13h to 2hr. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676

Bellavista, Puerto Alcudia. Now offering daily delivery and takeaway in the Alcudia area from 13hr-15hr and 19hr-22hr. For those in the North they have a comprehensive menu of Italian and Majorcan favourites to suit all tastes. Checkout their menu online via Facebook or Instagram . Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. Tel: 971 897 651

Delicioso. With over 12 years experience delivering freshly prepared meals to Homes throughout Mallorca we are glad to launch our New Winter Home Delivery Menu. Featuring comfort foods perfect for these cold winter nights plus plenty of healthier options for those on a New Year Health Kick. Sharing platters, main courses, pasta dishes, salads and frozen gourmet. All meals come ready to reheat and eat and enjoy .