Red curried sweet potato soup with coconut milk.

INGREDIENTS
Serves 4
- 2tbsp butter
- 2 red onions, chopped
- 1 clove of garlic
- 1tsp chopped ginger
- 600g of sweet potato
- 1 red chilli, chopped
- 1tsp red Thai curry paste
- 1 litre of chicken or vegetable stock
- 250ml coconut milk
- Juice of one lime
- Small bunch of coriander leaves
- Salt and pepper
Method
1 Heat the butter in a large saucepan over low heat, add the red onion, chilli, ginger and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes, until softened but not coloured.
2 Add the Thai curry paste, sweet potatoes and vegetable stock, and then bring to the boil.
3 Turn the heat down and simmer for 15 minutes.
4 Add the coconut milk, limejuice and then blend to a smooth puree.
5 Season to taste; pass through a fine sieve and then ladle into soup bowls.
6 Garnish with coriander leaves and a little coconut milk.
7 Serve immediately.
Currently there are no comments.