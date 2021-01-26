Red curried sweet potato soup with coconut milk.

INGREDIENTS

Serves 4

2tbsp butter

2 red onions, chopped

1 clove of garlic

1tsp chopped ginger

600g of sweet potato

1 red chilli, chopped

1tsp red Thai curry paste

1 litre of chicken or vegetable stock

250ml coconut milk

Juice of one lime

Small bunch of coriander leaves

Salt and pepper

Method

1 Heat the butter in a large saucepan over low heat, add the red onion, chilli, ginger and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes, until softened but not coloured.

2 Add the Thai curry paste, sweet potatoes and vegetable stock, and then bring to the boil.

3 Turn the heat down and simmer for 15 minutes.

4 Add the coconut milk, limejuice and then blend to a smooth puree.

5 Season to taste; pass through a fine sieve and then ladle into soup bowls.

6 Garnish with coriander leaves and a little coconut milk.

7 Serve immediately.