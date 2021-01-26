Red curried sweet potato soup with coconut milk

Red curried sweet potato soup with coconut milk.

25-01-2021Marc Fosh
Marc Fosh

Marc Fosh

INGREDIENTS
Serves 4

  • 2tbsp butter
  • 2 red onions, chopped
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 1tsp chopped ginger
  • 600g of sweet potato
  • 1 red chilli, chopped
  • 1tsp red Thai curry paste
  • 1 litre of chicken or vegetable stock
  • 250ml coconut milk
  • Juice of one lime
  • Small bunch of coriander leaves
  • Salt and pepper

Method

1 Heat the butter in a large saucepan over low heat, add the red onion, chilli, ginger and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes, until softened but not coloured.

2 Add the Thai curry paste, sweet potatoes and vegetable stock, and then bring to the boil.

3 Turn the heat down and simmer for 15 minutes.

4 Add the coconut milk, limejuice and then blend to a smooth puree.

5 Season to taste; pass through a fine sieve and then ladle into soup bowls.

6 Garnish with coriander leaves and a little coconut milk.

7 Serve immediately.

