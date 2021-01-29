Today films have been updated and the new release is the action film News of the World starring Tom Hanks. Also showing the 1996 psychological thriller film Crash. Both at CineCiutat.

For more information visit CineCiutat website here.

News of the World (2020)

Times: 11.05 (only on Saturday), 15.35, 17.15 and 19.35

Starring: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel and Tom Astor.

Director: Paul Greengrass.

Sinopsis: A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.

Duration: 1 hour 58 minutes.

Genre: Action, Adventure and Drama.

Rated: PG-13.

See video above for trailer.

Crash (1996)

Times: 19.40 (Not showing on Tuesday and Thursday)

Starring: James Spader, Holly Hunter and Elias Koteas.

Director: David Cronenberg.

Sinopsis: After getting into a serious car accident, a TV director discovers an underground sub-culture of scarred, omnisexual car-crash victims who use car accidents and the raw sexual energy they produce to try to rejuvenate his sex life with his wife.

Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 18.

Hope (2019)

Times: 17.45

Starring: Andrea Bræin Hovig, Stellan Skarsgård and Terje Auli.

Director: Maria Sødahl.

Sinopsis: The relationship between artist-partners Tomas and Anja is put to the test after Anja gets a life-threatening diagnosis.

Duration: 2 hours 10 minutes.

Genre: Drama & Romance.

Rated: A

Language: Norwegian and Swedish.

23 Walks (2020)

Times: 15.20

Starring: Graham Cole, Bob Goody and Dave Johns.

Director: Paul Morrison.

Sinopsis: A gentle, sweet, funny, romantic story of love in later life following a couple in their sixties, Dave and Fern, who get to know one another over the course of 23 dog walks.

Genre: Comedy, Drama & Romance.

Duration: 1 hour 42 minutes.

Rated: 7