TOP RESTAURANT TAKEAWAYS

If like me you are getting tired of shopping, cooking and washing up, give yourself a treat and order from the delicious food on offer. In fact, takeaway is considered the new special date night. New restrictions may have forced most restaurants and bars to close their doors, but these resourceful eateries have developed excellent takeaway options to suit all tastes.

Raft 19 Bistro, Paseo Cala Gamba 19. Special Weekend Thai Take Out Menu 29,30 and 1st February. Created by innovative New Zealand top chef. Check out full menu in advertisement. Choices including Corn coconut and shrimp Thai soup, Massamam curry with beef and potatoes and their fabulous homemade desserts including Mango coconut chocolate mousse. If possible, please order by 20hr on Thursday evening to be available for collection. “We hope you enjoy this special meal at home, which as always has only been cooked with the highest quality ingredients. Please order in advance by phone or WhatsApp 722 536 299.

Monkey Steakhouse and Pizza in Calanova delivering since 1997, offer home delivery of delicious meals to the San Augustin, Cala Mayor, Cas Catala, Genova and Iletas areas.

Great takeaway choices offering an innovative exciting menu. Thai curries, gourmet pizzas and creative street food style starters. Highly recommended are their slow roasts and succulent steaks. Checkout their facebook website for their full takeaway menu. Also try their lime cheesecake.Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar.Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939.

A Ma Maison. Renowned chef Saloua, has created a brilliant gourmet takeaway service, complete with advice should it need reheating. So, to those excited to collect top quality food cooked by a celebrated chef at sensible prices, this is for you. However, please note this needs to be ordered 24 hours in advance. Checkout the enticing menu and treat yourself. Call 634 906 941.

Bistro 49 El Toro (at the furthest end of by the roundabout). Offering daily takeaway lunch menu and a la carte from Thursday to Saturdays 13hr-16hr and 18hr-20hr. Check out their great menu that includes their popular homemade desserts. Their fabulous takeaway full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr. Takeaways are popular so best to reserve in advance 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Opening Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1 till 6pm. Reduced seating so do reserve. Tel: 971234168/ 666999018.

Bellavista, Puerto Alcudia. Now offering daily delivery and takeaway in the Alcudia area from 13hr-15hr and 19hr-22hr.

For those in the North they have a comprehensive menu of Italian and Majorcan favourites to suit all tastes. Pizzas and thick quality hamburgers with Paellas on Sundays. Checkout their menu online via Facebook or Instagram. Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. Tel: 971 897 651 .

The French Coffee Shop open 8hr to 13hr. Closed Sundays. During my lockdown birthday early April, my most memorable present ever was a bag of food from The French Coffee Shop left on my doorstep. The spit roast chicken was heaven, the best I had ever tasted. For decades this popular coffee shop by the Marineland carpark in Portals has been renowned for its outstanding bakery. Freshly baked bread, mouthwateringly delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect sausage rolls. Order in advance to prevent disappointment. Monday to Saturday collection Call 678 371 419.

Chez Nous. Recommended by Bulletin’s Andrew Valente, freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order from this delightful authentic French Restaurant in the heart of Palma. Al La Carte or Daily Menu including a traditional hearty French Onion soup.From 13h to 2hr. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676.

Delicioso. With over 12 years experience delivering freshly prepared meals to homes island wide, we are delighted to launch our new winter home delivery menu. Choose from delicious comfort foods, perfect for these cold winter nights, or from our carefully prepared healthy options ideal for those on a New Year health kick-start. Checkout our sharing platters, salads and frozen gourmet choices. All meals come ready to reheat, eat and enjoy!

To order call 971 699 221 or email catering@deli-delicioso.com Website: www.deli-delicioso.com