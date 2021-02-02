INGREDIENTS

Serves 6

3 very ripe bananas, mashed

130g butter, softened

180g light brown sugar

2 whole eggs

80g toasted hazelnuts, crushed

100g chopped dark chocolate

250g plain flour, sifted

1 teaspoon baking powder, sifted

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of (baking) soda

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

120g golden syrup

Preheat oven to 160°C (325°F).

Place the butter, sugar and vanilla in a bowl and cream together until light and fluffy. Gradually add the eggs and combine well. Add the mashed banana, hazelnuts, chocolate, flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, cocoa powder and golden syrup and pulse to combine.

Spoon the mixture into a lightly greased loaf tin lined with baking paper. Bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour or until cooked and golden brown.

Cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely before slicing.