Here we give you a synopses of Today's (February 2) Ep2: Son of a Pig by Damian Wayling

“We need to show this island the truth of its own history… or it will repeat its mistakes.” – Arturo

“Do you think that’s enough…to put right the wrongs of the past?” – Max

Local playboy Diego Gris fails to return home after a rendez-vous with forensic archaeologist Maria Ximinez (x), so Ines (Maria Fernandez-Ache) calls in Miranda (Elen Rhys) and Max (Julian Looman) to get to the bottom of his disappearance. Their investigation takes them to the mountain town founded by the Gris family, but their efforts to get to the bottom of the investigation are both helped and frustrated by the charming Frank Bottomly (Phil Daniels), a former British detective-turned-private-eye, who has also been asked to look into the case by Diego’s mother Rosalia Gris (Isabel Garcia-Lorca).

What they uncover is a town divided by the past, where residents are still trying to come to terms with the atrocious deeds of their past during the Spanish Civil War.

180

While investigating a missing playboy, Miranda and Max uncover a town divided and still

haunted by its past, while an intrusive – but charming - private investigator succeeds only in hampering the pair.

90

In today's episode the pre-title sequence captures views from the Coll de Sóller a stretch of road to the north west of Mallorca which includes over 50 hairpin bends as it passes through the Serra Tramuntana mountain range.

Meanwhile, the village that the Gris have built is located at Arta, a picturesque town inland from the north east coast.