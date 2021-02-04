Films in English and Norwegian in Palma

On Friday coming to the big screen at CineCiutat is the documentary The Painter and the Thief both in English and Norwegian and Charlie Chaplin's film The Kid. Still showing are News of the World and Crash.

For more information visit CineCiutat website here.

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

Times: 11.15 (only on Saturday), 15.15 and 19.35

Starring: Karl Bertil-Nordland, Barbora Kysilkova and Øystein Stene.

Director: Benjamin Ree.

Sinopsis: An artist befriends the thief who stole her paintings. She becomes his closest ally when he is severely hurt in a car crash and needs full time care, even if her paintings are not found. But then the tables turn.

Duration: 1 hour 46 minutes.

Genre: Documentary.

Rated: 12.

Language: English and Norwegian.

The Kid (1921)

Times: 17.50.

Starring: Charles Chaplin, Edna Purviance and Jackie Coogan.

Director: Charles Chaplin.

Sinopsis: The Tramp cares for an abandoned child, but events put that relationship in jeopardy.

Duration: 1 hour 8 minutes.

Genre: Comedy, Drama and Family.

Rated: T.

News of the World (2019)

Times: 11.10 (only on Saturday), 15.25 (not on Saturday), 17.15 and 19.30

Starring: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel and Tom Astor.

Director: Paul Greengrass.

Sinopsis: A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.

Duration: 1 hour 58 minutes.

Genre: Action, Adventure and Drama.

Rated: PG-13.

Crash (1996)

Times: 19.40

Starring: James Spader, Holly Hunter and Elias Koteas.

Director: David Cronenberg.

Sinopsis: After getting into a serious car accident, a TV director discovers an underground sub-culture of scarred, omnisexual car-crash victims who use car accidents and the raw sexual energy they produce to try to rejuvenate his sex life with his wife.

Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 18.