Chicken satay with sesame-cucumber salad

07-02-2021Marc Fosh
Marc's Fosh second recipe of this week.

Ingredients:

serves 6

  • 4 Chicken breasts, diced
  • Satay paste
  • 150g smooth peanut butter
  • 50g salted roasted peanuts, finely chopped
  • 200ml tinned coconut milk
  • 3 kaffir lime leaves
  • 1 stalk lemon grass, roughly chopped
  • 1 medium red chilli, deseeded
  • 1tsp turmeric
  • 1 clove garlic, peeled
  • 1tbsp chopped fresh ginger
  • Juice 2 limes and the grated zest of one
  • 1tbsp thai fish sauce
  • 20g fresh coriander, finely chopped
  • 25g light brown soft sugar

Place the lime leaves in a food processor with the lemon grass. Add the deseeded chilli, garlic, peanut butter, turmeric, coconut milk and light brown soft sugar, ginger, the limejuice and zest and the fish sauce. Blend to form a paste. Pour half the sauce into a large bowl; add the salted roasted peanuts, chopped coriander leaves and the diced chicken breast. Mix well and leave to marinate for at least one hour.

Thread 4 or 5 pieces of chicken onto wooden skewers, keeping them slightly spaced apart. Brush liberally with any remaining marinade and place under a hot grill, turning occasionally, for about 10-12 minutes until golden and just cooked. Serve with lime wedges and sesame-cumber salad

Sesame & cucumber salad

  • 1 cucumber
  • 1tspn chopped ginger
  • 2tspn sesame oil
  • 2 tbsp sweet rice vinegar (Mirin)
  • 2 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds
  • Seasoning

method:

Finely slice the cucumbers. Place them in a bowl and add the rest of the ingredients. Leave to marinate for 5-10 minutes & serve.

