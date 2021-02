TOP RESTAURANT TAKEAWAYS

Valentine’s Weekend. The perfect time to treat yourself to a delicious Takeaway. No shopping, cooking and washing up! New restrictions may have forced most restaurants and bars to close their doors, but these outstanding, resourceful eateries have developed delicious takeaway options to suit all tastes. Best of all, none of the usual Valentine menu surcharges!

Raft 19 Bistro, Paseo Cala Gamba 19, Special Weekend Take Out Menu 12 and 13 February Created by Murray, innovative New Zealand top chef. Check out full menu in advertisement. Choices including chicken, mushroom and Gruyere-cheese tarts and Atlantic salmon steak with bisque risotto and dill butter or roasted Galician eye fillet wrapped in pesto and prosciutto with potato gratin and greens plus their special chocolate honeycomb truffle slice. If possible, please order by 20hr on Thursday evening to be available for collection. “We hope you enjoy this special meal at home, which as always has only been cooked with the highest quality ingredients. Please order in advance by phone or WhatsApp 722 536 299”

Monkey Steakhouse and Pizza in Calanova delivering since 1997, offer home delivery of delicious meals to the San Augustin, Cala Mayor, Cas Catala, Genova and Iletas areas. Beyond possible with a little surcharge.

Great takeaway choices offering an innovative exciting menu. Highly recommended are their slow roasts and succulent steaks. Thai curries, gourmet pizzas and creative street food style starters. I tried their fabulous chopped liver pate this week; historic! Checkout their facebook website for their full takeaway menu. Also love their lime cheesecake. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar.Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939

Bistro 49 El Toro (at the furthest end of by the roundabout). Checkout this week’s tasty menu in box on this page. Offering daily takeaway lunch menu and a la carte from Thursday to Saturdays 13hr-16hr and 18hr-20hr. Check out their great menu that includes battered cod and chips with mushy peas with their popular home-made desserts. I particularly fancy this week’s chicken chasseur and cod loin in prawn, mussels and mushroom sauce! Their fabulous takeaway full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr. to takeaway are popular so best to reserve in advance 21.90euros for 2 courses; 24.90euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Opening Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 13hr-18hr.Tel: 971 234 168/ 666999018



Bellavista, Puerto Alcudia. Now offering daily delivery and takeaway in the Alcudia area from 13hr-15hr and 19hr-22hr. For those in the North they have a comprehensive menu of Italian and Majorcan favourites to suit all tastes. Great choice of Pizzas and thick quality hamburgers with Paellas on Sundays. Checkout their menu online via Facebook or Instagram Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. Tel: 971 897 651

A Ma Maison takeaway Santa Catalina offers a delivery service so do ask. Renowned Chef Saloua, has created a brilliant gourmet takeaway service, complete with advice should it need reheating. Scrumptious innovative mains such as roasted rack of lamb with white port sauce and pistachio and crispy leg of duck with wild mushrooms with equally special starters and desserts. Any allergies and dietary needs adapted and taken into consideration. So, to those excited to collect top quality food cooked by a celebrated chef at sensible prices, this is for you. However, please note this needs to be ordered 24 hours in advance. Checkout the enticing menu and treat yourself. Carrer Soler 18A Call: 634 906 941

Delicioso. With over 12 years experience delivering freshly prepared meals to homes island wide, we are delighted to launch our new winter home delivery menu. Choose from delicious comfort foods, perfect for these cold winter nights, or from our carefully prepared healthy options ideal for those on a New Year health kick-start. Checkout our sharing platters, salads and frozen gourmet choices. All meals come ready to reheat, eat and enjoy! To order call 971 699 221 or email catering@deli-delicioso.com Website: www.deli-delicioso.com

The French Coffee Shop open 8hr to 13hr. Closed Sundays. For decades this popular coffee shop by the Marineland carpark in Portals has been renowned for its outstanding bakery. Freshly baked bread, mouthwateringly delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. The spit roast chicken certainly the best I had ever tasted. Order in advance to prevent disappointment. Monday to Saturday collection Call 678 371 419

Chez Nous. Recommended by Majorca Daily’s Andrew Valente, freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order from this delightful authentic French Restaurant in the heart of Palma. A la carte or daily menu including a traditional hearty French Onion soup. From 13h to 2hr. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676