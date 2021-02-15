A community pool

15-02-2021

If you can't come to us because of the travel restrictions…..we will come to you. Leading Swedish estate agent Fastighetsbyrån will be holding live digital viewings of properties on the island every week.

Save the date every Friday at 12.00 and you might be seeing your dream Mallorca home.

This week we will show you a property has been renovated during the last year on a hill in Santa Ponsa's quieter areas.

You are very welcome to contact us on, 636 381 988 or at palma@fastighetsbyran.com, to sign up for the viewing or for any questions you might have. Read more about this weeks property on https://www.fastighetsbyran.com/en/spain/objekt/?objektid=2170840 and in Swedish view here: https://www.fastighetsbyran.com/sv/spanien/objekt/?objektid=2170840

