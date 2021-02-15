In today's episode "To Kill A Stag" from The Mallorca Files there was not much scenic shots but mostly for those who love a good gamble. The Casino in Palma was the main stage for Max and Miranda show today.

Not a bad episode with many twists and it left you until the end wondering "who did it".

Show cased with Playa de Palma where "stag" parties usually take place.

8/10 is our verdict today because Mallorca was not shown in its glory but I thought the plot was good.