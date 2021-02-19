Beloved British artist L.S. Lowry (Timothy Spall) lived all his life with his over-bearing mother Elizabeth (Vanessa Redgrave). Bed-ridden and bitter, Elizabeth actively tried to dissuade her bachelor son from pursuing his artistic ambitions, whilst never failing to voice her opinion at what a disappointment he was to her.

On Friday February 19 the films have been updated at CineCiutat. The only film in English showing this week Mrs Lowry & Son.

Mrs Lowry & Son (2019)

Times: 15.50 and 17.40

Starring: Vanessa Redgrave, Timothy Spall and Wendy Morgan.

Director: Adrian Noble.

Sinopsis: A portrait of the artist L.S. Lowry and the relationship with his mother, who tries to dissuade him from pursuing his passion.

Duration: 1 hour 31 minutes.

Genre: Biography, Drama and History.

Rated: 7.

