On Friday February 19 the films have been updated at CineCiutat. The only film in English showing this week Mrs Lowry & Son.
Mrs Lowry & Son (2019)
Times: 15.50 and 17.40
Starring: Vanessa Redgrave, Timothy Spall and Wendy Morgan.
Director: Adrian Noble.
Sinopsis: A portrait of the artist L.S. Lowry and the relationship with his mother, who tries to dissuade him from pursuing his passion.
Duration: 1 hour 31 minutes.
Genre: Biography, Drama and History.
Rated: 7.
See trailer above.
