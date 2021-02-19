Miranda in episode 10 of 10 of The Mallorca Files. season one

Miranda in episode 10 of 10 of The Mallorca Files. season one.

19-02-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

In today's final episode of season one of The Mallorca Files there was a lot of tension through the entire plot. I thought it was very good and had me on my seat to find out what would happen to Miranda and if Max's girlfriend was going to say "yes" or "no".

I would have to say this first series was very good compared to the second one we just watch recently.

Scene from Episode 10 of 10 from The Mallorca Files season one

Let's hope the next season they air will be as entertaining and gives us some beautiful shots of the island which is always displayed in all its glory.

Verdict: 9/10

Related Tags

Polls

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.