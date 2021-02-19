In today's final episode of season one of The Mallorca Files there was a lot of tension through the entire plot. I thought it was very good and had me on my seat to find out what would happen to Miranda and if Max's girlfriend was going to say "yes" or "no".

I would have to say this first series was very good compared to the second one we just watch recently.

Let's hope the next season they air will be as entertaining and gives us some beautiful shots of the island which is always displayed in all its glory.

Verdict: 9/10